Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA (July 28, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on July 27, 2022. One woman, identified as Aiyanah Pryor, age 25, of Jonesboro, GA, was injured during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on Wednesday evening, a Clayton County Police Officer was shot when she responded to a call on duty. As a result of that shooting, a BOLO was put out with a description of the suspect and the car she was traveling in.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Atlanta Police Department located a car matching the BOLO description at the Future Leaders Christian Academy at 51 Polar Rock Road SW in Atlanta, GA. Upon approaching the car, officers gave Pryor verbal commands, including show me your hands. Pryor ignored officers’ commands and pulled a handgun, firing at officers. Officers returned fire, hitting Pryor. Pryor was taken to Atlanta Medical Center where she is being treated for her injuries.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.