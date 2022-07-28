Estate Planning Attorney Holly Geerdes Achieves Top Rating From Peers, Dozens Of 5-Star Reviews From Clients
Estate Law Center USA founder rated in top 5% of lawyers in Georgia by Super Lawyers based on independent research, client reviews, and peer evaluations
We’re living in uncertain times, making asset protection even more important today. We want to help people plan ahead so families aren’t blindsided by an unexpected illness, lawsuit, divorce or death.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estate Planning Attorney Holly Geerdes has been awarded “Top Rated” status by the Super Lawyers Blue Ribbon Panel, earning accolades from her peers and top reviews from dozens of satisfied clients.
Super Lawyers is a trusted nationwide rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The organization’s patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Candidates must be nominated by another top-rated attorney, then evaluated based on 12 indicators of professional achievement, including experience, honors and awards, Bar and professional activity, pro bono and community service, scholarly lectures and writings, education and employment background, and reviews and information provided by clients. These indicators are not treated equally; some have a higher maximum point value than others. The final step in the selection process is peer evaluation by top lawyers in their practice area, known as the “Blue Ribbon Review.”
“Fewer than five percent of attorneys in each state are eligible for ‘Top Rated’ selection, and Holly Geerdes has achieved this exclusive status from Super Lawyers,” said Kye Giscombe, Estate Law Center USA Director of Operations. “Holly founded the firm in 2006, and her continuing passion for the work and true compassion for her clients is what keeps her at the apex of her profession. Driven by her belief that everyone deserves the best legal representation possible, Holly has spent more than 22 years committed to providing justice and peace of mind for clients in civil and criminal courts.”
Raised in Iowa, Geerdes earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Iowa in 1997, followed by a Juris Doctor from the University of Minnesota Law School in 2000. A fierce litigator, she has both prosecuted and defended in criminal court, serving as a Public Defender, and later as Director of Capital Appeals under the Attorney General for the state of Georgia. In 2006, she founded Geerdes & Associates, and later established Estate Law Center USA, a successful estate planning law firm based in Atlanta and serving Boston, New York, California, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Texas.
“Our team of experienced estate planning attorneys are committed to going the extra mile to educate people and protect their interests,” Giscombe explained. “Our clients have shown they’re happy with their representation by posting dozens of unsolicited 5-star reviews.”
“I contacted Attorney Geerdes after my sister suddenly passed away from cancer. I realized that I had procrastinated long enough on creating an estate plan for my family,” writes one client who posted a 5-star review online. “Attorney Geerdes and her team were very patient with me. I was nervous about this process, as it was a new experience for me, and I felt vulnerable sharing information about all my assets and trusting her to do what was necessary to protect them. I made several changes throughout the process and not once did Attorney Geerdes or her team seem annoyed or frustrated. Their patience further reinforced my decision to work with their practice and refer others to them. I'm sure they work with a lot of clients with way more assets than mine to protect, but they didn't make me feel any less important and valued as their client.”
In addition to the “Top Rated” designation from Super Lawyers, Geerdes has earned much acclaim and numerous honors throughout her career, including: National Trial Lawyers Association “Top 100” litigators; Supreme Court “Case of the Year” in 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2004 awarded by the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; and an Avvo “Superb” rating. Prominent in the legal community, she is an adjunct law professor, has served on several State Bar boards and committees, speaks at seminars for attorneys and judges, and trains lawyers, financial advisors, and CPAs on asset protection.
“After meeting with Attorney Geerdes, my wife and I were very impressed with her professionalism and understanding of our wanting to put the family's business in order,” another 5-star reviewer wrote. “She explained everything in detail. Her services were impeccable in structuring our needs and putting all of our concerns to rest. Thank you, Counselor!”
With more than 50 years of combined experience, Geerdes and the other skilled attorneys at Estate Law Center USA are capable of handling a wide variety of complex legal matters. While they specialize in estate planning - including wills, trusts, business succession, elder law, and asset protection – they also are highly experienced in business litigation, family law, medicaid, veterans’ benefits, personal injury, and criminal defense.
An expert educator and public speaker, Geerdes hosts free weekly 1-hour estate planning workshops online to discuss asset protection strategies. Taking the time to get to know them and to understand their needs, she explains her clients’ options and crafts plans tailored to their specific concerns and legal objectives, and drafts necessary documents to establish wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and medical directives.
“Teaching folks the steps they need to take to protect their hard-earned assets is the main goal of our online workshops and blog. Attendees say they’re glad they invested the time to get educated about estate planning with Holly’s interactive webinar,“ Giscombe explained. “These workshops are totally free and we’re not going to try to sell you anything. We’re living in uncertain times, making asset protection even more important today. We want to help people plan ahead so families aren’t blindsided by an unexpected illness, lawsuit, divorce or death.”
To earn more, visit www.gklawgroup.com. To register for an online workshop, go to event.webinarjam.com/register/14/78q3gh4. The workshop schedule is available on the Estate Law Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/EstateLawCenter/events/. For more information or to arrange a free private consultation, call Estate Center USA at (770) 212-2181.
