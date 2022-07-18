Free Webinar Offers Interactive Workshop with Experienced Estate Planning Attorney
Estate Center USA Founding Attorney Holly Geerdes discusses asset protection, wills, trusts, and other estate planning strategies in free weekly online workshop
Our free webinars explain the legal processed involved in estate planning and give people the tools they need to protect their home, property, and life savings.””ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helping people protect their hard-earned assets by creating a proactive estate plan is the goal of free weekly webinars presented by experienced elder law attorney Holly Geerdes of Estate Center USA. Attorney Geerdes hosts a live 1-hour workshop online each Wednesday, explaining asset protection, wills, trusts, and other important estate planning strategies.
— Attorney Holly Geerdes
“Many people are worried about their assets being affected by an unexpected event, such as a lawsuit, divorce, or death,“ Geerdes reported “Asset protection is most effective when you approach it from a proactive mindset, meaning before anything bad has happened. By putting certain legal tools and barriers in place, we can help you prevent your assets from being unfairly taken away. This type of complex legal planning is especially important for business owners or people who have significant assets that could be at risk. Our free webinars explain the legal processed involved and give people the tools they need to protect their home, property, and life savings.”
The free interactive workshops are live-streamed on the internet, so participants can ask questions and interact with the attorney during the presentation. No personal information is required to sign up, only name and email address. The workshops are presented courtesy of Estate Law Center USA, an estate planning law firm based in Atlanta and serving New York, Boston, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Texas.
“We offer free consultations, and with every case we take on our mission is to help our clients understand their options and make informed decisions to reach their particular goals," Geerdes explained. “It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when dealing with complicated estate planning or other legal issues. Our track-record gives clients peace of mind, knowing they have experienced and compassionate legal representation.”
Since founding her firm in 2006, Holly Geerdes has built Estate Law Group USA into a premier law group specializing in estate planning. In addition to the workshops, Geerdes publishes an informative blog with new articles regularly added that provide essential tips, important details, and deep dives into wills, trusts, probate, powers-of-attorneys, and other key estate planning topics.
“Teaching folks the steps they need to take to protect their hard-earned assets is the main goal of our blog and workshops. It’s definitely worth an hour of your time to educate yourself with this free estate planning webinar,“ Geerdes said. “Go to our website to check the schedule and sign up; currently we’re offering webinars every Wednesday at 2 pm. (Eastern Time).”
Visit www.gklawgroup.com and select “Webinars” from the top menu, or go directly to https://event.webinarjam.com/register/14/78q3gh4 to sign up. To read the blog, visit https://gklawgroup.com/blog/. For more information or to arrange a free consultation, call Estate Center USA at (770) 212-2181
