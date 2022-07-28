Submit Release
Avizio, a French Recruitment Agency is Saving 4+ Hours Weekly with Recruit CRM

recruitment software

Recruit CRM

Here’s how Avizio, a Paris-based recruiting firm grew its staffing business using Recruit CRM.

Thanks to Recruit CRM’s API and the fact that the system is fully customizable, we have been able to make a difference and stand out from our French competitors. I can’t recommend Recruit CRM enough!”
— Maxime Cohendet
NORWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxime Cohendet, co-founder of Avizio, a fast-growing French recruitment agency, opens up on how Recruit CRM is helping their search firm grow, save time and achieve targets faster.

Managing a high volume of candidates and maintaining sustainable candidate relationships were key challenge areas for Avizio before they switched to Recruit CRM two years ago.

The all-in-one Recruitment ATS + CRM now helps the agency engage with 4X more candidates weekly, create an organized hiring process, and efficiently engage and manage their talent and client pipelines.

Their recruitment business is not just having a rapid influx of cash flow, but they have also started providing a stellar candidate experience.

About Recruit CRM
Recruit CRM builds cloud-based software for the global Recruitment & Staffing industry. The SaaS company is on a mission to help recruiters grow faster with cutting-edge technology. Recruiters across 80+ countries currently trust their ATS + CRM software.

Eli Franklin
Recruit CRM
marketing@recruitcrm.io
Avizio's Journey with Recruit CRM

