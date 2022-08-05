TRIM NuLu Wins "Best Hair Salon in Louisville" Award by the Courier-Journal For the Second Year in a Row
The Louisville Courier-Journal names TRIM NuLu as the winner of the “Best Hair Salon in Louisville” award for second consecutive year.
Our hair stylists truly are the best in Louisville and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest print newspaper in Louisville, The Courier-Journal, announced on Thursday, August 4th that TRIM NuLu was the winner of their "Best Hair Salon in Louisville" award. The award is given every year to the “Best of the Best” businesses in the Louisville/Southern Indiana region and spotlights the finest local businesses in and around Louisville, KY.
— Chris Edwards, Co-Founder TRIM NuLu
In May of 2022, TRIM NuLu was chosen as one of three finalists in the “Best Hair Salon in Louisville” category. It was made public on Thursday evening that TRIM NuLu had beaten out their rivals to take home the coveted Louisville Courier-Journal award.
Chris Edwards, senior stylist and co-founder, said about the award, “When people think about TRIM NuLu, they think about a high-end establishment with high quality hair services. We've worked hard for that designation. Our hair stylists truly are the best in Louisville and I couldn’t be more proud of them. I'm so appreciative that I get to work beside them everyday and I'm just as appreciative to our clients."
Brianne Windell, lead colorist, added, "To be named the Best Hair Salon in Louisville for the second year in a row is a huge honor. We strive everyday to live up to being the best. We are excited to see what the future holds."
About TRIM NuLu:
TRIM NuLu is Louisville’s most well-known high-end salon. Located in the heart of the NuLu neighborhood, TRIM NuLu offers high-end haircut and color services . Specializing in hair highlights, artistic cuts, hair extensions, balayages, and more, TRIM NuLu has won the "Best Hair Salon in Louisville" award from the Courier-Journal two years in a row. The Redken exclusive salon has also accumulated six different awards from Louisville's "The Voice" magazine as well as numerous accolades from various US organizations. For more information about TRIM NuLu, please visit https://trimnulu.co. To book an appointment online please visit: https://trimnulu.co/appointments
