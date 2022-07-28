MEETING NOTICE: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on August 10 via Teleconference

July 28, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 28, 2022) – The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) will meet on Thursday, August 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. Those interested in attending should contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932 for call-in information.

The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning MHIB initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors.

This meeting is open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932.

# # #

