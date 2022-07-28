Submit Release
CDC recommends Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for adults ages 18 and older

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has endorsed Novavax’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine as another COVID-19 vaccine primary series option for adults ages 18 and older, following its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization (EUA). 

 

Now Louisianans have a fourth option when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, one that uses a more traditional, familiar vaccine technology. Unlike the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the Novavax vaccine is a protein-based shot. Protein-based vaccines have been used for decades to combat diseases including Hepatitis B and influenza.

 

"We welcome this news from CDC. Now, residents have even more options to keep themselves and their families safe against severe complications from COVID-19, which continues to surge in Louisiana," said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. "If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Louisianans who have been vaccinated." 

 

LDH has notified all healthcare providers that this guidance is effective immediately, and they can start ordering the vaccine now. The Novavax vaccine is expected to become available in the coming weeks.

 

Both CDC and LDH recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible. 

 

If you have questions about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines or you need support, call the Louisiana COVID-19 Support Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. For a list of locations near you, visit vaccines.gov or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

