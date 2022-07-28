Submit Release
Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 1

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 119 SR 119 White Twp. Bridge Deck Joint Repair RT 286 SR 286 Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps. Side Dozing Rt 1033 Hemlock Lake /Bonner Roads Banks Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1038 SR 1038 East Mahoning/Canoe Twps. Manual Patch RT 1047 Stoneburg Rd Canoe Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1048 Fire Tower Rd Banks Twp. Flushing Pipe RT 1052 Johnsonburg Rd/Smyerstown Rd Banks/Canoe Twps. Shoulder Cutting RT 1053 Lochvale Rd Banks Twp. Shoulder Cutting/Flushing Pipe RT 1054 Steffey Church Rd/ Buffalo Lodge Rd Canoe/Banks Twps. Shoulder Cutting RT 1054 Lochvale Rd Banks Twp. Flushing Pipe RT 2008 SR 2008 West Wheatfield Twp. Masonry Arch Repair RT 3004 Grange Rd Blacklick Twp. Sealcoat RT 3005 Hill Rd Conemaugh Twp. Sealcoat RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd Conemaugh Twp. Sealcoat RT 3009 Newport Rd Conemaugh Twp. Sealcoat RT 3010 RT 3010 Young Twp. Edge Patching RT 3025 RT 3025 Young Twp. Edge Patching RT 4006 Five points Rd Washington Twp. Drainage Pipe Replacement RT 4010 Kimmel Rd Rayne/Washington Twps. Drainage Pipe Replacement RT 4011 Davis Rd Rayne/Washington Twps. Drainage Pipe Replacement RT 4018 SR 4018 South Mahoning Twp. Manual Patch County Wide       3 Digit State Routes Various
