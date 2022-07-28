Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 1

State Routes
Local Road Names
Municipalities
Activity
RT 119 SR 119
White Twp.
Bridge Deck Joint Repair
RT 286 SR 286
Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps.
Side Dozing
Rt 1033 Hemlock Lake /Bonner Roads
Banks Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1038 SR 1038
East Mahoning/Canoe Twps.
Manual Patch
RT 1047 Stoneburg Rd
Canoe Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1048 Fire Tower Rd
Banks Twp.
Flushing Pipe
RT 1052 Johnsonburg Rd/Smyerstown Rd
Banks/Canoe Twps.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1053 Lochvale Rd
Banks Twp.
Shoulder Cutting/Flushing Pipe
RT 1054 Steffey Church Rd/ Buffalo Lodge Rd
Canoe/Banks Twps.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1054 Lochvale Rd
Banks Twp.
Flushing Pipe
RT 2008 SR 2008
West Wheatfield Twp.
Masonry Arch Repair
RT 3004 Grange Rd
Blacklick Twp.
Sealcoat
RT 3005 Hill Rd
Conemaugh Twp.
Sealcoat
RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd
Conemaugh Twp.
Sealcoat
RT 3009 Newport Rd
Conemaugh Twp.
Sealcoat
RT 3010 RT 3010
Young Twp.
Edge Patching
RT 3025 RT 3025
Young Twp.
Edge Patching
RT 4006 Five points Rd
Washington Twp.
Drainage Pipe Replacement
RT 4010 Kimmel Rd
Rayne/Washington Twps.
Drainage Pipe Replacement
RT 4011 Davis Rd
Rayne/Washington Twps.
Drainage Pipe Replacement
RT 4018 SR 4018
South Mahoning Twp.
Manual Patch
County Wide
3 Digit State Routes Various
SR 22,119,422 County Wide
County Wide Permanent Signs
Mowing
