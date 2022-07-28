Route 2075 Logans Ferry Road Slide Repair Starts Tuesday in Plum Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Route 2075 (Logans Ferry Road) in Plum Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, August 2 weather permitting.

Starting 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, a full closure will occur on Logans Ferry Road between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road as crews perform slide repair work, roadway reconstruction and drainage improvements through mid-October. Traffic will be detoured.

Detour

North of Closure

Turn right onto Route 366 (Greensburg Road)

Veer right onto Old Leechburg Road

Turn right onto Sardis Road

Continue on Saris Road as it turns into Logans Ferry Road

End detour



South of Closure

Same detour in the opposite direction



Plum Contracting Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

