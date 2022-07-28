Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,818 in the last 365 days.

Route 2075 Logans Ferry Road Slide Repair Starts Tuesday in Plum Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Route 2075 (Logans Ferry Road) in Plum Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, August 2 weather permitting.

Starting 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, a full closure will occur on Logans Ferry Road between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road as crews perform slide repair work, roadway reconstruction and drainage improvements through mid-October. Traffic will be detoured.

Detour
North of Closure

  • Turn right onto Route 366 (Greensburg Road)
  • Veer right onto Old Leechburg Road
  • Turn right onto Sardis Road
  • Continue on Saris Road as it turns into Logans Ferry Road
  • End detour

 
South of Closure

  • Same detour in the opposite direction

 
Plum Contracting Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

 


You just read:

Route 2075 Logans Ferry Road Slide Repair Starts Tuesday in Plum Borough

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.