U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Lane Closures, Traffic Pattern Change at Night Next Week for Viaduct Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures will be in place at night next week on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the 16th Street and Fox Street overpasses as crews finish rehabilitation of the northbound left lane and shift traffic into a new pattern to begin work on the outer northbound lane on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.



U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to one lane periodically in either or both directions on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, while crews relocate construction barrier and remove and repaint the lane markings to establish a new northbound traffic pattern in the mile-long work area.



Periodic southbound lane closures may be in place from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning. Periodic northbound lane closures may be in place from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.



The new pattern, which is expected to be in place by Friday morning, August 5, will move two lanes of northbound traffic onto the rehabilitated left lane and median while the right lane of the northbound viaduct is repaired during Stage 5 construction. Stage 5, which includes repair and repainting of the viaduct's structural components and construction of a new concrete deck, is expected to finish in Spring 2023.



Two lanes of southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) traffic will remain in the existing traffic pattern during Stage 5.



Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area or use an alternate route during the pattern change operation because backups are expected. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.



South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $92.4 million project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. More project information is available at www.us1wav.com.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.



Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

