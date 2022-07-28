Work on Route 27 Paving Project Starting Next Week

​Milling work on Route 27 in Warren County is expected to start August 1, 2022. The work is part of a project to pave on 6.55 miles of Route 27 and complete shoulder widening, paving, and minor drainage improvements as needed between the intersection with Ninth Street in the Borough of Youngsville to the intersection with Route 69 in Sugar Grove Township.



Motorists may encounter lane restrictions controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for changing traffic patterns.

The project also includes the replacement the 94-year-old bridge that carries the roadway over Telic Run in Brokenstraw Township, Warren County. For this portion of the work, traffic will be controlled through the use of a temporary signal system.

The 25-foot bridge between the intersection with Telic Run Road and the intersection with Murray Hill Road.

The existing bridge was built in 1928. It is classified as poor condition and has a posted weight limit of 28 tons for single and 40 tons for combined. Approximately 1,700 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The project is expected to be completed by November 2022.

The contractor is IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, PA. The contract cost is $3,721,778, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.pa.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #





