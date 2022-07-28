Route 30 Ardmore Boulevard Restrictions Expanded in Forest Hills

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic restrictions on eastbound Route 30 (Ardmore Boulevard) in Forest Hills Borough, Allegheny County have been expended.



The single-lane shift on eastbound Ardmore Boulevard has been expanded between Fairfax Road and Berkley Avenue/Marion Drive until early September as crews continue to perform culvert reconstruction and relocate utility lines along the corridor.

To accommodate this restriction, traffic heading eastbound on Ardmore Boulevard will not be able to turn left onto Marion Drive and detour via Summer Avenue and Atlantic Avenue.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

The $13.73 million improvement project on connecting Routes 8 and 30 between Brinton Road in Wilkinsburg Borough and Yost Boulevard in Forest Hills Borough includes the replacement of three culverts requiring traffic crossovers, paving operations, ADA curb ramp installation, drainage improvements, signing and pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction. The overall project is expected to conclude in summer of 2023.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 11 including completed work and significant projects, is available at http://www.penndot.pa.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #





