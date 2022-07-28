Short-term Work to Impact Travel on Interstate 80 in Eastern Centre County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to short-term roadwork on Interstate 80 in eastern Centre County. This work will provide repair on the existing mainline and improve the ride quality for the motoring public. PennDOT expects all work to be complete by the end of next week.

Starting Monday, August 1, crews will perform westbound mill and fill on the longitudinal joint between the right/travel lane and 10-foot shoulder from the Clinton County/Centre County line (mile-marker 171) to the Local Interchange project at mile-marker 165. This work is expected to take two days.

Once westbound work is complete, crews will perform the same work in the eastbound lane from the end of the local interchange project (mile-marker 165) to the Centre/Clinton County line (mile-marker 171). This work is also expected to take 2 days.

Motorists should be alert for lane restrictions during this work. Short travel delays should be expected. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $434,000 project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

