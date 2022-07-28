Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,143 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,817 in the last 365 days.

Short-term Work to Impact Travel on Interstate 80 in Eastern Centre County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to short-term roadwork on Interstate 80 in eastern Centre County. This work will provide repair on the existing mainline and improve the ride quality for the motoring public. PennDOT expects all work to be complete by the end of next week.

Starting Monday, August 1, crews will perform westbound mill and fill on the longitudinal joint between the right/travel lane and 10-foot shoulder from the Clinton County/Centre County line (mile-marker 171) to the Local Interchange project at mile-marker 165. This work is expected to take two days. 

Once westbound work is complete, crews will perform the same work in the eastbound lane from the end of the local interchange project (mile-marker 165) to the Centre/Clinton County line (mile-marker 171). This work is also expected to take 2 days.

Motorists should be alert for lane restrictions during this work. Short travel delays should be expected. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $434,000 project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.         

 Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.                                                                    

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

# # #

 


You just read:

Short-term Work to Impact Travel on Interstate 80 in Eastern Centre County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.