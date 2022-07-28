KDG Returns as Title Sponsor of The Arc of Lehigh & Northampton Counties' 38th Annual Allen D. Deibler Golf Classic

KDG, an Allentown business process and technology company, returns as the title sponsor for The Arc's annual fundraising event.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, September 23, 2022, golfers from across the Lehigh Valley will gather at Riverview Country Club in Easton, PA for The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties’ 38th Annual Allen D. Deibler Memorial Golf Classic, presented by KDG, to benefit their Advocacy Department.

The Arc’s Allen D. Deibler Memorial Golf Classic fundraiser is held annually and is dedicated to supporting the life work, values, and memory of its former employee and Advocate, Al Deibler. The Arc is proud to continue Al’s mission alongside his daughter and board member Mary Jo McNulty, who is also Co-Chair of the event. “This tournament honors my father’s memory and the causes he held dear while raising needed funds for critical programs in the Lehigh Valley. We’re honored by the community’s commitment to this annual event.”

The Allen D. Deibler Golf Classic supports The Arc’s Advocacy Department by raising critical financial support for their mission to provide the highest quality intellectual and developmental disabilities-related educational webinars, 1:1 Individual Advocacy services, and Resource Coordination services for local people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families at no cost to them or the community.

KDG, a business process and technology company in Allentown, PA, is proud to return as the event’s title sponsor, having previously sponsored in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Their partnership with The Arc dates back even longer, having worked closely with the nonprofit, providing IT services and software development, for over a decade.

“We are lucky to have an organization like The Arc right in our own backyard, championing inclusion, opportunity, and equity for our friends, family, and other loved ones with IDD,” says Kyle David, President & CEO of KDG. “When there is an opportunity to support their mission and our community, KDG will be right alongside The Arc in any way that we can be.”

Sponsorships, program advertisements and tickets for individuals and foursomes are available now and can be purchased at https://www.ArcGolf22.givesmart.com. This year’s deadline for purchasing a golfer registration, a program ad, or corporate/individual sponsorships is September 9, 2022.

The Arc’s Advocacy Department is not supported by government funds or waivers, so it is through the generosity and support of the community that The Arc has continued to provide the highest quality advocacy, support and educational resources for local people and families at no cost to the community or the family. For additional information about how you can support the 38th Annual Allen D. Deibler Memorial Golf Classic, contact The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties’ Chris Kaklamanis or Lori Gallagher at

610-849-8076.

About The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties:

For more than 55 years, The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties has supported the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and championed their full inclusion throughout the Lehigh Valley. The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties impacts thousands of individuals and families each year, providing the services and supports so each person may live full lives. The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties is affiliated with The Arc of Pennsylvania, The Arc of the United States and local chapters of The Arc across Pennsylvania.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.