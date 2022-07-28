Popular Your Valuable Home Podcast Launches special 5-podcast series, The Real Estate Roundup

Your Valuable Home Podcast is presented by our sponsor, ProVia, manufacturers of doors, windows, siding, stone and roofing.

Hear Interviews with experts in raw land and residential rentals, plus market assessments by real estate pros in NY, PA, FL, MD, NC and CA.

WASHINGTON CROSSING, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an economy in flux, the Your Valuable Home Podcast has developed a 5-week-long series that aims to get expert answers to questions about various aspects of the U.S. real estate market.

The series is being released on 5 consecutive Fridays to Apple Podcasts and all other popular podcast directories.

Week 1 – Released July 22, 2022

No, you did not miss it. Many directories archive Your Valuable Home Podcasts. In this one, Bruce Carlisle, a veteran broker of raw land in Northern Georgia, shares the wisdom of decades of experience, including how to value raw land, how to make community dynamics work for you, how raw land is a building block of communities. Check out Bruce’s book, Top Dollar Dirt, at Amazon.

Week 2 – Release date July 29, 2022

Scott Abernathy, the 2021 president of the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM) and head of his own property management company – PMI Professionals – in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, covers many aspects of the residential rental market for listeners who owns or plan to acquire residential rental properties. Check out Scott’s book, Kingpin Landlord, at Amazon.

Week 3 – Release date August 5, 2022

This Podcast begins three weeks of interviews with real estate pros in many of our top states for listeners.

New York

We begin with an old friend of Your Valuable Home, Joe Bonacci with Corcoran. Joe has been named a top agent nationwide and has closed market making deals in New York City and the Hudson Valley in upstate New York. For close to 50 years, Corcoran has been the first name in residential real estate.

Pennsylvania

Sandy Smith is the only one in our group of pros who is not a real estate agent. However, he is the Home and Real Estate Editor of Philadelphia Magazine, so he sees a broad swath of southeastern Pennsylvania through a sharp lens.

Florida

Moving south, we go to the Sunshine State, with Jack Smith, head of the Jac Smith Group in St. Petersburg, near Tampa. Jac’s business is in the enviable position of being 99% referral based. This year, the Jac Smith Group has had listings and sales ranging from $168,000 to $8,500,000.

Week 4 – Release date August 12

Maryland

We go to Annapolis, Maryland in Anne Arundel County to get a snapshot of that real estate market from Wendy Oliver. Wendy is the number 3 realtor in Coldwell Banker Mid-Atlantic.

North Carolina

From Annapolis, we move to the Research Triangle of North Carolina for a briefing from Kate Steadman who is with Choice Residential Real Estate (CR) in Raleigh, where she was born and raised. Kate’s an agent who trains CR agents through Agent Launchpad, a course she created to guide young agents through every step of the sales cycle.

Week 5 – Release date August 19

This week we work our way from San Diego on up the coast of California, getting snapshots of four unique markets as we go.

San Diego County

San Diego's Newest Real Estate Rising Star with a strong and fresh social media presence combining over a quarter million followers across all platforms, a real estate mogul with over 100 houses sold in 2021 in one of the world's most competitive cities. The CEO of a top 1% Real Estate team and a Multipreneur with global connections. Meet Gabe Mendez.

Newport Beach

Heather Chadwell, a former reality tv personality/actress turned luxury realtor, currently resides and assists buyers and sellers with high-end real estate transactions in Newport Beach, California. Heather is with Harcourts Newport properties located on the Pacific Coast Highway in Corona Del Mar, California. Harcourts, founded in 1888, specializes in residential, commercial, and luxury real estate, non-distress auctions, and property management. It is the fastest growing real estate company in the world.

Long Beach and Beyond

Danny Gillin is with Berkshire Hathaway in Long Beach, California. Danny’s market focus was Long Beach and to a certain extent LA. Then that focus changed to areas two hours east of LA, that have become the new hot spot for younger real estate investors.

LA

Moving right along with Suzi Farajiani, who is with Douglas Elliman, a powerful real estate company with offices in key cities around the country. LA is one of them. In addition to providing a snapshot of the LA market, Suzi will fill us in on the Broker’s Caravan through LA.

About Your Valuable Home

Your Valuable Home was on Philadelphia talk radio for seven years before, moving to podcasting.

The mission of Your Valuable Home is to help homeowners and residential real estate investors build wealth with real estate and add value to their surrounding community.

Your Valuable Home is not about flipping. It is about buying and holding to build wealth. The show is also not about DIY. It is about hiring the right contractor to do the right job at the right price.

The host of Your Valuable Home is award-winning contractor, Kevin Kennedy. The producer and co-host is Ron Melk, a former partner in a promotion agency and creator of award-winning TV and radio programming.

Your Valuable Home has maintained its format through long runs on four Philadelphia A.M. talk stations: 920, 610, 860 and finally 1210, the top talk station in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Each Your Valuable Home Podcast begins with a home improvement project to help listeners plan. Then there’s a weekly Horror Story, to help listeners avoid home improvement traps and scams. The final segment is an interview with experts on topics as varied as community development and home improvement projects that deliver the best ROI.

Your Valuable Home made the transition to podcasting in April 2021 to be able to serve a nationwide audience of homeowners and residential real estate investors. We currently have listeners in 39 states. Belgium, Germany and other countries, and rank among the top 10 percent of all podcasts.