AZP|Multifamily joins Factrees, Expanding the Sourcing Platform's Distributor Network
With the addition of AZP|Multifamily, sourcing platform Factrees continues growing it's Distributor network with a key MRO player.
Factrees’ platform offers us a cost-effective and innovative approach to connecting with new distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to further expand our business.”LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following their launch earlier this year, Factrees expands its networking platform with another major player in the MRO industry. AZP|Multifamily (formerly AZ Partsmaster) has joined the networking platform continuing Factrees distributor expansion.
— Darren Rawson, President AZP|Multifamily
"AZP|Multifamily represents the caliber of organization we strive to bring to our platform,” said Keith Williams, Factrees Founder and CEO. “We are extremely proud and excited to welcome this industry leader onto the Factrees network. Our members will benefit greatly from their participation."
For nearly 40 years, AZP|Multifamily has provided apartment owners, property managers, and maintenance teams with the MRO products they need to keep America’s apartments safe and up to date. AZP|Multifamily has 13 company-owned distribution centers nationwide and thousands of parts in stock — many delivered the same day or next day. Their solutions help the multifamily industry quickly meet residents’ maintenance, repair, and operations needs, while their customer training, value-add services, and construction solutions shape the future of apartment living. AZP's innovative construction support solutions deliver high asset value, and their experienced team guides property owners through renovations needed to remain competitive.
“As a leader in the MRO industry, we understand the challenges in finding quality reps and business partners,” said Darren Rawson, President of AZP|Multifamily. “Factrees’ platform offers us a cost-effective and innovative approach to connecting with new distributors, suppliers, and manufacturers to further expand our business.”
Factrees uses company-based profiles that include:
- Territory Coverage
- Detailed Product Categories & Lines
- Rep Services Offered
- Factory Capabilities & Capacity
- Sourcing Relationships between Reps & Distributors
- Member-generated Reviews
This profile data is then run through a best-in-class, AI search engine to allow users to find sourcing partners quickly and efficiently. Filters allow users to drill down to a detailed product category within a specific territory to find specific partners. Factrees also lets manufacturers search for reps that have existing relationships with specific distributors in a particular geography.
“We are creating a sourcing community that simplifies and expedites the process of finding quality sourcing partners while reducing the dependency on word-of-mouth and trade shows for driving growth,” said Keith Williams, while pointing out that the sourcing landscape is vast and extremely fragmented. Factrees is providing a much-needed solution for manufacturers, reps, and distributors to find each other.
Factrees offers a freemium model where creating profiles and browsing the network are free to users. A small monthly subscription gives users access to all profile information including detailed product categories and business partners as well as premium features such as reviews, and higher placement in search results.
Keith Williams
Factrees
+1 760-678-7337
marketing@factrees.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
How to Create a Company Profile on Factrees