Factrees Adds Leading Product Data Provider DDS (Distributor Data Solutions) to its Sourcing Platform

Factrees continues its Industrial and electrical expansion with leading product data provider DDS (Distributor Data Solutions).

Factrees continues its Industrial and electrical expansion with leading product data provider DDS (Distributor Data Solutions).

We're excited to support and participate in Factrees' growing network that is specific to manufacturers, reps, and distributors in our industry,"”
— Matt Christensen, DDS President
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following their launch earlier this year, Factrees expands its networking platform with a major player in the electrical & industrial industries. DDS (Distributor Data Solutions) joined the networking platform continuing the company's focus on the electrical & Industrial industry.

"DDS (Distributor Data Solutions) represents the caliber of organization we strive to bring to our platform,” said Keith Williams, Factrees Founder and CEO. “We are extremely proud and excited to welcome this industry leader onto the Factrees network. Our members will benefit greatly from their participation."

DDS (Distributor Data Solutions) is the wholesale distribution industry’s leading product content provider. Developed by veterans of the distribution industry, they help manufacturers and distributors with technical solutions to the challenges of e-commerce product content and data management. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, DDS works with 600+ industry-leading manufacturers (representing 1,400+ brands) across more than a dozen industries to facilitate a robust, single source for product content syndication from manufacturers to distributors. "We're excited to support and participate in Factrees' growing network that is specific to manufacturers, reps, and distributors in our industry," says DDS president Matt Christensen. "We look forward to seeing more of the collaboration that is so helpful and essential to wholesale distribution."

Factrees uses company-based profiles that include:
- Territory Coverage
- Detailed Product Categories & Lines
- Rep Services Offered
- Factory Capabilities & Capacity
- Sourcing Relationships between Reps & Distributors
- Member-generated Reviews

This profile data is then run through a best-in-class, AI search engine to allow users to find sourcing partners quickly and efficiently. Filters allow users to drill down to a detailed product category within a specific territory to find specific partners. Factrees also lets manufacturers search for reps that have existing relationships with specific distributors in a particular geography.

“We are creating a sourcing community that simplifies and expedites the process of finding quality sourcing partners while reducing the dependency on word-of-mouth and trade shows for driving growth,” said Keith Williams, while pointing out that the sourcing landscape is vast and extremely fragmented. Factrees is providing a much-needed solution for manufacturers, reps, and distributors to find each other.

Factrees offers a freemium model where creating profiles and browsing the network are free to users. A small monthly subscription gives users access to all profile information and premium features such as reviews, and higher placement in search results.

How to Create A Company Profile on Factrees

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


