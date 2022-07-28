Verlo Mattress Expands to San Antonio, Texas
Residents of Nation’s Seventh-Largest City to Get That Great Night’s Sleep They DeserveSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verlo Mattress, America’s fastest-growing direct-to-consumer mattress company, is proud to announce that Korina and Michael Domgard have been awarded seven Verlo Mattress stores in San Antonio, Texas.
“We are excited by the opportunity that Verlo Mattress gave us to own and dominate our market. Verlo really is a difference-maker in the mattress industry,” Michael said. “We are able to build a mattress to order for the specific needs of our customer at factory direct pricing, and Verlo Mattress customers will be happy with their new, individually built mattress.”
Korina said the new stores will not only give San Antonio area residents the great night’s sleep they deserve; the new stores will generate jobs.
“It’s also about being local,” she said. ” We are excited to bring a better night’s sleep to San Antonio, and we’re also providing jobs within our community.”
Dirk Stallmann, President of Verlo Mattress, said the San Antonio stores represent a chance for Verlo Mattress to expand into a new market.
“San Antonio is the seventh-largest city in the United States, and this is a great opportunity to bring Verlo Mattress’s high-quality factory direct mattresses into the market,” Stallmann said. “This is a major expansion for Verlo Mattress, and we want to provide every one of San Antonio’s nearly 1.5 million residents with that great night’s sleep they deserve on a Verlo Mattress.”
Michael said Verlo Mattress is a needed addition to the San Antonio area because of the company’s reputation for manufacturing high-quality mattresses and sleep products that will give customers the great night’s sleep they’ve been looking for.
Korina and Michael will open a Verlo Mattress factory with a showroom in front and a mattress assembly area in the back area of the store that will allow customers to see their mattress being made. Additional Verlo Mattress retail showrooms will open up in the San Antonio area soon.
Stallmann said he was excited to bring the Domgard’s to the Verlo Mattress family.
“Verlo Mattress is growing rapidly, and these new San Antonio stores show how Verlo Mattress is expanding across the country,” Stallman said. “The Domgard’s have a strong business ethic that is compatible with Verlo Mattress’s reputation for great customer service and for manufacturing high-quality products at the best prices. We are happy to welcome them to the Verlo Mattress family of franchisees.”
Verlo Mattress is a franchise business and a highly desirable small business opportunity. Verlo Mattress’s Director of Franchise Development, Bobby Cleveland, said the San Antonio locations are significant additions to the family of Verlo Mattress franchises.
“It is fantastic to enter a market like San Antonio with such a big presence of seven stores,” Cleveland said. “These seven San Antonio stores exemplify Verlo Mattress’s rapid growth as a highly attractive franchise opportunity.”
ABOUT VERLO MATTRESS
Founded in 1958, Verlo Mattress currently has 34 stores in seven states. With 11 more franchise locations awarded, Verlo Mattress is passionate about helping people find the right sleep products – at the best prices – because so much depends on a good night’s sleep. Verlo mattresses are built in local mattress factories, sold at consumer-direct prices, and serviced locally with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee.
