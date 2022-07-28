Hive Pro Welcomes Pierre Noel as New Chief Information Security Officer

New CISO to Support Growth

I am amazed at what the company has produced, the take-up from the community, & everything that is still in development pipeline. This is surfing an exciting wave & I can't wait to get along that wave” — Pierre Noel

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive Pro, a cyber security company specializing in Threat Exposure Management, has appointed Pierre Noel as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). He has been hired with the vision of supporting growth in the company.

He is an industry veteran and comes with 3 decades of work experience. He has been a CISO for two fortune 100 companies as well as unicorn and several startups. The organizations he has worked with are diverse in nature, including, IBM, Microsoft, KPMG and Huawei Technologies, to name a few.

Organizations need to gain better visibility and control over an increasingly diverse set of exposures and risks. Security operations technologies and concepts must enable this greater visibility and control. In such a dynamic global environment, the CISO role has become more vital than ever. Pierre has led cybersecurity practices at large enterprises and Hive Pro customers can leverage from the breadth and depth of Pierre’s experience as he will assist and guide enterprises to go beyond legacy technology to mitigate cyber risk.

Anand Choudha, CEO and Founder, Hive Pro Inc, says, “We are very excited as Pierre Noel joins our team and brings tremendous value as an active member within the CISO community. Pierre’s rich experience spanning over 3 decades as a CISO brings us closer to our customers to address their needs to quickly detect and mitigate threats within their expanding attack surface and reduce exposure.”

Pierre Noel, on his joining, says, "I am highly excited to be a part of Hive Pro. Along with the work that I will be doing, I am very happy with the quality of team that Hive Pro has. The team here is not only impressive but – even more importantly for me – they are natural friends, people you truly enjoy working with and relaxing with. Talking of its technology and their product, HivePro Uni5 is a quantum step in the incredibly complex field of vulnerability management and Breach Attack Simulation. I am amazed at what the company has produced thus far, the take-up from the community, and everything that is still in the development pipeline. This is surfing a very exciting wave and I can't wait to get along that wave and embrace new tides."



ABOUT HIVE PRO INC

Hive Pro Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in Threat Exposure Management. Its product HivePro Uni5 provides a Threat Exposure Management Solution to proactively reduce an organization’s attack surface before it gets exploited. It neutralizes critical cybersecurity vulnerabilities that really matter to organizations through a single console. Hive Pro has its corporate headquarters in Milpitas, California, sales office in Dubai, UAE and a development center in India. For more information, visit www.hivepro.com.

HivePro Uni5 - Threat Exposure Management Platform