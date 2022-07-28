U.S. 422 West Lane Closure Next Week for Pipe Repair in Lower Pottsgrove Township

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound U.S. 422 motorists will encounter a right lane closure between the Sanatoga and Armand Hammer Boulevard interchanges beginning Wednesday, August 3, for pipe repair under a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place weekdays from 3:00 AM to 2:00 PM through Friday, August 12.

U.S. 422 motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The replacement of the Pleasantview Road and Park Road bridges over U.S. 422 is an advance contract prior to starting the project to reconstruct U.S. 422 between the Sanatoga Interchange and Porter Road.

H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $7.1 million project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in late 2022.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

