Summer feelings in art available at Bestnetart art gallery
Bestnetart has a lot of artwork with a lovely summer feeling, all made by internationally well-known artists.
Who would not like to have beautiful art on their wall, especially if it makes you think of the best time of the year – the summer.”HELSINKI, FINLAND, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In many parts of the world summer is the time of the year when you enjoy outdoor life, smell the flowers and the deep woods, meet friends and family, take a plunge in the sea – a happy time of the year. Most of the art available at Bestnetart Artgallery is happy art, and many of our artists are especially good at depicting the summer season.
— Magnus Segercrantz
Each artist does in his or her own way, and that is the beauty of art. There is always something that pleases the eyes of any art buyer. So, if you want to enjoy the feeling of the summer all year around have a look at the excellent selection of art with a lovely summer feeling, all made by well-known internationally highly regarded artist.
Our experts in creating a lovely summer feeling in their art are:
Bo Cronqvist who lives in southern Sweden near the cost. He creates mainly lithographs that are saturated with lush colors of green, blue, yellow and red. You can somehow feel the warmth and smell the summer flowers and meadows when looking at his art.
Elizabeth Tyler is an expert in depicting water and seashores. The art looks so real it is difficult to grasp that you are looking at a work of art and not the real thing.
Benson Seto grew up in Hawaii and you can really see this in his art. Lovely and totally full of Hawaiian life. He died already some years back, but we still have a good selection of his art available. He made hand-colored etchings, so each print is sort of an original piece of art.
Also artists like Jorgo Krallis and Maarit Kontiainen create art with summer themes. Krallis lives in Sweden but is originally from Greece. His imagination is fantastic as can be seen in his art. Kontiainen creates mainly small hand-colored etchings of fish and boats.
Lovely and varied art, all available at bestnetart.com wherever you are. The art is delivered unframed for easy and safe delivery. Art prints are very affordable and a great addition to any home.
Bestnetart.com is an on-line Artgallery specializing in limited edition art prints by contemporary artists from all around the world. We have art from more than 20 countries and cultures spanning from Hawaii and Nepal to Mexico and many countries in Europe. We are always welcoming new artists to join the team of Bestnetart artists. At the moment the artists by country are:
Belarus: Gennady Vial
Bulgaria: Hristo Kerin, Dimo Kolibarov, Peter Velikov
Estonia: Aavo Ermel, Mildebergius
Finland: Maarit Kontiainen, Kristiina Lehtonen, Heli Mäkinen, Raili Tala, Juha Tammenpää
France: Alain Soucasse
Germany: Erhard Beitz. Norbert Salzwedel
Greece and Sweden: George Krallis
Holland: Harry Agema, Rolf Weijburg
Israel: Korinna Janssen
Japan: Noriaki Kondoh
Mexico: Alonso de Alba Bessonnier
Nepal and France: Keshav Malla
Romania: Adrian Sandu
Slovakia: Katarina Vavrová
Sweden: Bo Cronqvist and Elizabeth Tyler (UK and Sweden)
Ukraine: Ruslan Agirba
USA, Hawaii: Benson Seto
