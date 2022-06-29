Ex Libris art by international artists from Bestnetart art gallery
Bestnetart has a good selection of Ex Libris art prints available by internationally well-known artists.
Ex Libris art prints are wonderful collector items of their own, but there is nothing preventing you to buy the art as a freestanding artwork for your wall.”HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Ex Libris (or ex-librīs, Latin for '"from the books (or library)"'), also known as a bookplate, is a printed or decorative label pasted into a book, often on the front endpaper, to indicate ownership. Bookplates bear a motif relating to the book's owner, such as a coat-of-arms, crest, badge, motto, or a design commissioned from an artist or designer. The name of the owner usually follows an inscription such as "from the books of..." or "from the library of...", or in Latin, "ex libris". Bookplates are important evidence for the provenance of books. The earliest known marks of ownership of books or documents date from the reign of Amenophis III in Egypt (1391−1353 BCE) (Wikipedia).
There are many enthusiastic collectors of Ex Libris prints in the world, some with tens of thousands of art prints.
Our Ex Libris-artists are:
Erhard Beitz from Germany who has specialized in etchings, drypoint and hand colouring. The craftmanship of a “Beitz” is extraordinary. The number of details is fantastic, and you actually need a magnifying glass to be able to enjoy the prints in full.
Hristo Kerin from Bulgaria who produces mostly etching and aquatint prints. He has participated in numerous exhibitions over the years and won Ex Libris competitions. Especially the lightly dressed human body seems to be a frequent motive.
Norbert Salzwedel who is an expert in copper engravings. His art is always monochrome and can look a bit sinister, but there is always a strong feeling in the motives.
Bestnetart.com is an on-line Artgallery specializing in limited edition art prints by contemporary artists from all around the world. We have art from more than 20 countries and cultures spanning from Hawaii and Nepal to Mexico and many countries in Europe. We are always welcoming new artists to join the team of Bestnetart artists. At the moment the artists by country are:
Belarus: Gennady Vial
Bulgaria: Hristo Kerin, Dimo Kolibarov, Peter Velikov
Estonia: Aavo Ermel, Mildebergius
Finland: Maarit Kontiainen, Kristiina Lehtonen, Heli Mäkinen, Raili Tala, Juha Tammenpää
France: Alain Soucasse
Germany: Erhard Beitz. Norbert Salzwedel
Greece and Sweden: George Krallis
Holland: Harry Agema, Rolf Weijburg
Israel: Korinna Janssen
Japan: Noriaki Kondoh
Mexico: Alonso de Alba Bessonnier
Nepal and France: Keshav Malla
Romania: Adrian Sandu
Slovakia: Katarina Vavrová
Sweden: Bo Cronqvist and Elizabeth Tyler (UK and Sweden)
Ukraine: Ruslan Agirba
USA, Hawaii: Benson Seto
