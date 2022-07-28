Oklahoma Could Elect it's First Libertarian Governor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Although she does not receive the same media coverage as the other candidates in the 2022 gubernatorial race, Natalie Bruno’s campaign is spreading like a wildfire. Oklahoma’s gubernatorial race has received a lot of attention with candidates switching political parties, multiple accusations of corruption, feuding across political races, and direct attacks on the freedoms of Oklahomans. According to Bruno, this has led to the perfect storm that has been sending support her way in droves.
” We have a situation here in Oklahoma where we have an incumbent Republican who has lost the support of his state and party, a Republican turned Democrat who is also facing scrutiny for her work as state superintendent and not really holding the values for the party she is representing, and a republican turned independent whose views do not align with most Oklahomans. People are realizing fast the benefits of electing a third-party candidate. Imagine a leader that is not trying to appeal to just one part of the state or the other, but to the state as a whole. That is what will truly make us a top 10 state... when we start working together for the good of Oklahomans and not just making legislation that appeals to donors.” Bruno stated.
Natalie Bruno is a marketing executive and business owner out of Edmond. She was born in Fort Sill where her father was a drill sergeant. Her family moved around with the military until she graduated high school in Texas. She then moved back to Oklahoma where she has remained ever since.
Bruno has spent a lot of her spare time being a servant to the people of Oklahoma through her work coaching basketball and soccer for the YMCA and ESC youth programs. She has been a CASA volunteer and most recently is the chair of the associate board for Oklahoma Lawyers for Children where she won the Judge Nan Patton award for service to children.
Bruno also has donated a lot of her time shining a light on issues within the criminal justice system and trying to abolish the death penalty. Some of Bruno’s main focuses within her platform are criminal justice reform, education, veteran affairs, rebuilding relationships with the tribes, equality, and addressing mental health provider shortages.
“Einstein stated that insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. We have given republicans and democrats multiple chances to improve our state and it appears to only be getting worse. THESE specific candidates have been given chances to fix things and haven’t. The only logical decision is to try something different, and vote outside the box. Vote Libertarian.” Bruno remarked. If you are interested in learning more about Natalie Bruno and her platform, please visit her website.
