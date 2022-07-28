SynOption and OrBit Markets partner to enhance liquidity in the Crypto Options market
EINPresswire.com/ -- OrBit Markets and SynOption are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership that will enhance liquidity, trading and structuring capabilities for participants in the digital assets option market. SynOption is launching Synchro, a crypto options analytics and trading platform, and OrBit will provide pricing to institutional clients on the platform.
Anchal Jain, founder of SynOption comments, “The crypto options market is fast evolving, and the need for trading more bespoke products, tokens, coins and strategies is something that is coming to the forefront. Synoption provides the ability for clients to price and execute a multitude of coins/tokens for a wide range of products starting from vanilla options to exotic strategies, as well as complex structured products. Orbit, being a leading market maker in the exotics space, provides our clients access to best in class liquidity electronically.”
SynOption is an options specialist firm that specializes in providing clients with tools to harness the power of options. SynOption operates Synchro- a one stop shop for viewing options markets, analysing historical market moves, evaluating trades and pre trade risk, and executing trades on either exchanges or OTC. SynOption also provides institutional solutions for risk management of Crypto portfolios.
“We are very excited to become the first crypto market-maker on SynOption. As the digital asset industry matures and professionalizes, participants naturally expect more sophisticated service offerings. This strategic partnership will allow institutional counterparties to access a comprehensive suite of option products, consistent liquidity, transparent pricing and seamless electronic execution.” explains Caroline Mauron, co-founder and CEO of OrBit.
OrBit is a institutional liquidity provider in crypto exotics and structured derivatives. It serves both traditional finance and crypto-native organizations looking for more sophisticated investment and risk management solutions in the digital assets market.
Both OrBit and SynOption bring extensive experience from the traditional FX Options space into the fast-growing world of crypto options. Their partnership combines OrBit’s ability to provide consistent and competitive pricing with SynOption’s venue for price discovery and trade execution, thus providing transparency and assurance to market participants.
Irfan Pathan
Anchal Jain, founder of SynOption comments, “The crypto options market is fast evolving, and the need for trading more bespoke products, tokens, coins and strategies is something that is coming to the forefront. Synoption provides the ability for clients to price and execute a multitude of coins/tokens for a wide range of products starting from vanilla options to exotic strategies, as well as complex structured products. Orbit, being a leading market maker in the exotics space, provides our clients access to best in class liquidity electronically.”
SynOption is an options specialist firm that specializes in providing clients with tools to harness the power of options. SynOption operates Synchro- a one stop shop for viewing options markets, analysing historical market moves, evaluating trades and pre trade risk, and executing trades on either exchanges or OTC. SynOption also provides institutional solutions for risk management of Crypto portfolios.
“We are very excited to become the first crypto market-maker on SynOption. As the digital asset industry matures and professionalizes, participants naturally expect more sophisticated service offerings. This strategic partnership will allow institutional counterparties to access a comprehensive suite of option products, consistent liquidity, transparent pricing and seamless electronic execution.” explains Caroline Mauron, co-founder and CEO of OrBit.
OrBit is a institutional liquidity provider in crypto exotics and structured derivatives. It serves both traditional finance and crypto-native organizations looking for more sophisticated investment and risk management solutions in the digital assets market.
Both OrBit and SynOption bring extensive experience from the traditional FX Options space into the fast-growing world of crypto options. Their partnership combines OrBit’s ability to provide consistent and competitive pricing with SynOption’s venue for price discovery and trade execution, thus providing transparency and assurance to market participants.
Irfan Pathan
SynOption
email us here