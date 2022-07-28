Route 147 Closed in Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 147 is closed in both directions between Toad Valley Road and Route 225 in Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.



A detour using Route 3024 (Mahantango Creek Road) and Route 255 is currently in place.

Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

