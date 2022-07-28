Route 68 Lane Restrictions Begin Today in Industry Borough
Single-lane
alternating traffic will occur on Route 68 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day over
the Norfolk Southern Railroad near Barclay Hill Road.
Crews from Mackin
Engineering/Sofis Company will conduct bridge inspection work.
Motorists should be
prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through
the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.
Motorists can check
conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and
available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts,
traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also
available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by
calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA
website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004
# # #