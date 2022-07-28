Position Sensors Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Position Sensors Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Position Sensors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the position sensors market size is expected to grow to $7.52 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.85%. Increasing demand for electronics and sensor systems in automobiles will propel the position sensors industry growth.

The position sensor market consists of sales of position sensors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a device that can identify an object's movement or identify its relative position to a known reference point. These sensors are used to detect the presence or absence of an object. It is also used to measure the distance travelled by a body from its starting point. It determines the linear or angular location of a fixed point or arbitrary reference.

Global Position Sensors Market Trends

Product innovation is one of the key position sensors market trends gaining popularity. Companies are creating new and innovative products to satisfy market needs and expand their existing product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, AMS AG, an Austria-based manufacturer of sensor solutions, launched AS5715, the first inductive position sensor for high-speed, automotive, and industrial electric motors to be accessible on the open market as a standard device. The new rotor position sensing systems based on the AS5715 can equal the precision and latency of widely used resolvers in high-speed motor applications while saving significantly on bill-of-materials cost, size, and weight. The commercialization of inductive position sensor semiconductor technology by AMS is a step forward in the effort to electrify automotive systems such as power steering and traction systems in electric and hybrid electric vehicles. The AS5715 inductive sensor is highly adjustable and can be used in both on-axis (end-of-shaft) and off-axis (through shaft or side-of-shaft) topologies, as well as with a variety of multi-pole-pair motors.

Global Position Sensors Market Segments

The global position sensors market is segmented:

By Type: Linear Position Sensors, Rotary Position Sensors

By Contact Type: Non-Contact Type, Contact Type

By Output: Digital Output, Analog Output

By Application: Machine Tools, Robotics, Motion Systems, Material Handling, Test Equipment, Others

By End-User Industry: Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace, Packaging, Healthcare, Electronics, Others

By Geography: The global position sensors market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Position Sensors Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides position sensors market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global position sensors market, position sensors market share, position sensors market segments and geographies, position sensors market players, position sensors market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The position sensors market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Position Sensors Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Honeywell International Inc., SICK AG, AMS AG, TE Connectivity Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Infineon Technologies, Bourns, STMicroelectronics, Allegro MicroSystems, Heidenhain, Baumer, Novotechnik, Positek Limited, Gill Sensors & Controls Limited, Cambridge Integrated Circuits, Tekscan Inc, Sensata Technologies Inc, NewTek Sensor Solutions, KEYENCE Corporation, Renishaw Plc, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies In, Denso Corporation, Sensata Technologies, TRW Automotive Inc, Stoneridge Inc, Continental Corporation, CTS Corporation, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Analog Devices Inc., and Avago Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC