Unapologetically Authentic Stories through Rap- Prolific Hip Hop Artist VA Streetz Drops New Album ‘80s Baby’
A seasoned lyricist through and through, VA Streetz’s expressive and honest portrayals make ‘80s Baby’ a formidable underground Hip Hop recordCULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through the label, Motivate the Huddle, dynamic lyricist and artist VA Streetz is inspiring audiences to work through all of life’s many challenges. Shedding light upon an admirable range of stories, themes, and taboo topics, VA Streetz stands out as an artist for whom nothing is off the table for discussion.
With his exciting new Hip Hop album, ‘80s Baby’, the promising independent artist displays a compelling mix of rhythms, anchored by the artist’s powerful song writing. Slated for release on August 16th, 2022, on VA Streetz official music platforms, the new album has been independently written and produced by VA Streetz.
A raw, honest, and magnetizing musical record, ‘80s Baby’ is a groundbreaking, disruptive record that ushers in VA Streetz’s characteristic musical style. A standout Hip Hp album, ‘80s Baby’ features 14 stirring tracks, including “South Side of the City” which features contemporary artist Tip-Top and “Everybody Seen It” featuring artist Jewel Cannon.
“I want listeners to feel inspired and understand that I represent a story they can relate to…It took some time to learn how to produce the type of music that best fit my style, that is what makes all that I do authentic to me,” comments VA Streetz regarding finding his own voice with music.
For the gifted artist, music acts a relatable platform of self-expression which gives him the medium to be himself, create music that is wholeheartedly his own, and follow his heart. Creating music that appeals to today’s fast-paced generation and fans, VA Streetz remains motivated knowing that he is creating records that people love and live by.
The artist’s goal remains making good music that truly embodies the pulse of his culture, represented through a movement of delivering real stories. Cultivated by his own experiences and delivered by raw, honest storytelling, VA Streetz’s new music displays the hardships that he has had to overcome throughout life’s trajectory.
Stream, buy, and download VA Streetz New Album ‘80s Baby’ on Spotify and other official music platforms!
###
ABOUT
VA Streetz is a groundbreaking, prolific, influencial, and disruptive artist in Hip Hop and Rap. Growing up on the Southside of Chicago till the age of 14, VA Streetz moved to Hampton in Virginia- the same year he began his musical career and ventures. This move marked a defining moment for VA Streetz and he believes that both cities helped shape and mold his artistry as a true Emcee, writer, and performer.
From the lyrical street cyphers to opening up for iconic, seasoned artists such as KRS-One, 50- Cent, and others, the artist represents hard work, sheer talent, and a burning passion for music. In 2015, VA Streetz embarked on the awe-inspiring release of 52 singles, dropping one every week, for a year. He is also the CEO and Founder of AVC Digital Media, providing a platform for other aspiring artists to share their talents with the world.
LINKS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anthroine.cannon.79
Instagram: https://instagram.com/vastreetz?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VASTREETZ100
YouTube: https://youtu.be/l4jqltIydFA
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/12dDDtNf7RzjqWmoScecPh?si=fXF9u4dzQdGk8lU1TFPYlA
VA Streetz
VA Streetz
+1 800-983-1362
avcdigimedia@gmail.com