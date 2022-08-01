The Future is here: Robotic Security Inspection Dog Unveiled by AI Security Leader: $AITX: Stock Symbol: AITX

AITX SCOT AITX AVA AITX Collage AITX Showcase AITX ROAMEO

The Future is here: Robotic Security Inspection Dog Unveiled by AI Security Leader: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX)

We’re seeing a larger and more cost-conscious market emerge for a RAD dog” — Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Future is here: Robotic Security Inspection Dog Unveiled by AI Security Leader: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)$AITX Introduces Weapon Detection & Projects Profitability; Supplies Fortune 50 firms, Hospitals, Casinos and Schools; Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Symbol: AITX  Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Multiple Applications. Sales Reaching New Record Levels with Latest Orders Booked in June. New NFT Launched Based on Company Products. Weapon Detection to be in Release of Analytics Software Suite. School Protection Article by CEO Steve Reinharz Published Online. CEO Releases Publication on the New Economy, Jobs and Automation. Planned Entry Into the $17.6 Billion Residential Security Market. AITX Invited by Regional Hospital Group and Top 3 Guarding Company to Demonstrate Labor Saving Solutions. CEO Publishes Article Making the Case for Automation Over Interest Rate Hikes.AITX announced revisions to its plans for a robotic dog aiding the security services, logistics, utilities, and property management industries.“We’re seeing a larger and more cost-conscious market emerge for a RAD dog,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “These market conditions have prompted our team to revise plans and develop a new dog, one that we are naming ‘CASSIE’. We are now going to bring an entry-level priced ‘junkyard dog’ to market, loaded with all the AI power that RAD has developed over the years.”CASSIE™ (Crawling Autonomous Safety Security Inspection Equipment) is the latest officially announced addition to the RAD family of robotic security and safety solutions and marks the Company’s second mobile robot. CASSIE, being developed by AITX’s wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Mobile (RAD-M), will be produced in the US at the Company’s manufacturing facility in Detroit.According to report by Allied Market Research, the global security and inspection robots market generated $940 million in 2020 and is expected to reach close to $14 billion by 2030. “The industries that we serve are now very hungry and enthusiastic for an affordable mobile RAD solution,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “Just imagine a RAD ROSA being able to autonomously dispatch a quick-running, agile robot dog. Trespassers and intruders won’t stand a chance.”Reinharz continued, “We are leveraging the substantial investments made in RAD’s proprietary autonomy technology developed over the course of the ROAMEO project and can now apply this to a much lower cost solution. CASSIE’s internal processing will be driven by RADPack Mini, just like what we’ve done with ROSA 3.0 and AVA 3.0.”Further details, specifications, pricing, and availability for CASSIE will be announced over the coming months.About AITX:Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M, and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen their business.AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.AITX announced that it sees a clear pathway to profitability within 24 months, principally through the growth of its primary subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc (RAD)AITX CEO Steve Reinharz Calls for Protecting Schools and Facilities with Advanced AI TechnologyOn June 23rd AITX announced that its CEO, Steve Reinharz published an online article that discusses the need for equipping the nation’s schools and other facilities with AI-based technology. Reinharz asserts that existing solutions can provide effective initial deterrence and autonomous responses at the first indication of an active shooter event.AITX to Deploy 13 Units to Fortune 50 Transportation Company; 1 ROAMEO Mobile Robot and 12 ROSA Devices for 2 LocationsAITX Receives Anticipated Large Order, Expanded to 50 UnitsOn June 16th AITX announced an anticipated large order and the order has expanded to 50 RAD devices, adding 13 additional ROSA security robots. This becomes the largest unit order through an authorized dealer. The dealer is DSI Security Services, one of the nation's top security companies with over 4500 employees and over $100 Million in Annual Revenue.Multiple AVA and TOM Order from Leading Global Logistics CompanyOn June 14th AITX announced an order for 5 security robots from a top-ranked global logistics company. The deal is valued in the low six figures plus monthly costs after a set period of time.For more information on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX) visit: https://aitx.ai/home-ca/ and www.radlightmyway.com DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

