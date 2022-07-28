Pet Insurance Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Pet Insurance Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Pet Insurance Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the pet insurance market drivers, restraints, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pet Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pet insurance market size is expected to grow from $5.91 billion in 2021 to $6.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.34%. The pet insurance global market size is expected to reach $11.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.90%. The increasing number of pet adoptions is expected to continue during the forecast period, driving the pet insurance industry growth.

The pet insurance market consists of sales of pet insurance by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are bought by a pet owner, which helps them to bring down the overall cost of expensive veterinary bills in case of accidents or health issues. It can help reduce the financial risk of unexpected veterinary costs.

Global Pet Insurance Market Trends

Advancements and awareness in pet insurance have been a major trend in this market. Digital solution providers are looking to collaborate with insurers to enhance the customer experience for insureds through value-added services.

Global Pet Insurance Market Segments

The global pet insurance market is segmented:

By Policy Coverage: Accident and Illness, Accident Only

By Animal Type: Dog, Cat

By Provider: Public, Private

By Geography: The global pet insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Pet Insurance Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pet insurance market overviews, pet insurance global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the pet insurance global market, pet insurance global market share, pet insurance global market segments and geographies, pet insurance market players, pet insurance global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The pet insurance global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pet Insurance Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Trupanion Inc., Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (DFV), Petplan (Allianz), Animal Friends Insurance Services Limited, Figo Pet Insurance LLC, Direct Line, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Embrace Pet Insurance Agency LLC, Anicom Insurance, ipet Insurance Co. Ltd., Hartville Group, Pet Assure Corp., PetFirst, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA), Agria Pet Insurance Ltd., and 24PetWatch.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

