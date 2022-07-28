Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ethylene-petrochemicals market size is expected to grow from $92.26 billion in 2021 to $96.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The global ethylene-petrochemical market size is expected to grow to $114.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.3%. The increased demand for polythene products contributed to the ethylene-petrochemicals market growth.

The ethylene-petrochemicals market consists of sales of ethylene and its related services.

Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Trends

The ethylene-producing companies are investing in ways to develop bio-based green polyethylene compounds. These plastics are easy to produce, consume less energy and offer the same versatility as chemically synthesized plastic.

Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Segments

The global ethylene-petrochemicals market is segmented:

By Feedstock: Naphtha, Ethane, Propane, Butane, Others

By Application: Polyethylene, Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Benzene, Ethylene Dichloride, Vinyl Acetate, Alpha Olefins

By End-User Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Agrochemical, Textile

By Geography: The global ethylene-petrochemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: AkzoNobel, BASF SE, Borealis, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, China Petrochemical Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Clariant, Dow Chemical, Equistar Chemicals, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

