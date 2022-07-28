Global Car Care Products Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Car Care Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Car Care Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the car care products market is expected to reach $12.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.06%. According to the car care products market analysis, the rising sales of used cars are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The car care products market consists of the sale of car care products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to high-quality chemicals that are used to prevent and fix damage to cars, such as scratches, to ensure that utmost care is provided to each part of the car and to retain the visual appeal of the car. These products are used to attain better shine, gloss, and longevity on various exterior and interior parts of cars.

Global Car Care Products Market Trends

Anti-microbial car care products are one of the key car care products market trends gaining popularity. Anti-microbial car care products help drivers and passengers of a vehicle protect themselves from various diseases and health issues caused by bacterial infection. According to the car care products market analysis, product manufacturers are accelerating the development of anti-microbial car care products to meet customer demand and strengthen their business presence across the globe. For instance, in December 2020, Turtle Wax, an American manufacturer of automotive appearance products, launched a revolutionary cleaner and disinfectant for car interiors named Byotrol24, a cleaner and disinfectant with 24-hour surface sanitizing action that can disinfect over 99.9% of germs, including cold and flu viruses, respiratory syncytial viruses, rotavirus, norovirus, and even coronavirus. Furthermore, in October 2021, Permagard, an international paint protection and car care brand, launched antimicrobial shield treatment, the latest germ-killing technology for cars that kills 99.99% of germs on contact and is used in confined environments such as cabins and cockpits.

Global Car Care Products Market Segments

By Product Type: Car Cleaning Products, Car Polish, Car Wax, Wheel and Tire Care Products, Glass Cleaners, Others

By Distribution Channel: DIY/Retail Stores, DIFM/Service Centers

By Solvent Type: Water Based, Foam Based

By Application: Interior, Exterior

By Geography: The global car care products market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Car Care Products Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides car care products market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global car care products market, car care products market share, car care products market segments and geographies, car care products market players, car care products market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The car care products market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Car Care Products Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Simoniz USA Inc., SOFT99 Corporation, Sonax GmbH, Tetrosyl Ltd, Turtle Wax, Liqui Moly GmbH, Chemical Guys, BULLSONE Co., Ltd, Jopasu India Pvt. Ltd, Cartec B.V., Armored Auto Group, MAFRA S.p.A, Wurth Group, Northern Labs, Auto Magic, Formula 1 Wax, and Guangzhou Biaobang.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

