Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series - A Crash Course for Entrepreneurs

Vibrant Publishers' unprecedented Self-Learning Management (SLM) series is specially designed for entrepreneurs who want to self-learn concepts of business and management at their own pace. The 16 books in the series contain essential management concepts backed by real-world examples and case studies for practical implementation of the subjects.

Written by subject-matter experts in a simple and engaging tone, entrepreneurs can self-learn the fundamentals of operations, finance, marketing, and human resources without spending much time and money as they would otherwise have to spend in B-schools and MBA courses. For entrepreneurs to derive substantial and concrete value, the books are filled with real-world examples, case studies, discussion questions, and practice exercises so that their learnings are relevant and implementable in the current business scenario.

“Being a first-generation entrepreneur, I always want to keep learning and improving my knowledge of business but often do not have the time to do so. New and experienced entrepreneurs also face the same problem of limited time and resources. To solve this problem, we created the SLM series to make basic knowledge of complex subjects accessible and affordable to entrepreneurs,” remarks Deep Udeshi, co-founder at Vibrant Publishers.

Starting with books on core concepts like Business Strategy, Marketing Management, Project Management, and Financial Accounting, the series expanded and dived deeper into concepts like Organizational Behavior, Digital Marketing, Leadership, Sales, and Human Resources and has been given rave reviews by professors from universities like Harvard, Berkeley College, Yale University, Georgetown University, Columbia University, and many more.

“As an engineer, I had no clue about financial accounts, cash flow, and financial statements. Upon reading the books on Finance, which include examples and exercises, I slowly started figuring out how to manage the finances of my business efficiently. Another challenge that was faced was teaching my team how to manage small projects. Here, Project Management and Agile Essentials prepared the team to effectively run and manage projects and avoid delays,” adds Deep.

The Self-Learning Management books have earned their place on the shelves of 70 renowned libraries - Trinity College Library (Dublin), Brooklyn Public Library, Queens Public Library, National Library of Scotland, and The National Library of Wales to name a few.

The books are available for purchase from the company’s official website - www.vibrantpublishers.com, Amazon, and other popular marketplaces.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books that have ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

List of books in the Self-Learning Management series

Operations and Supply Chain Management Essentials, Principles of Management Essentials, Decision Making Essentials, Project Management Essentials, Agile Essentials, Financial Management Essentials, Financial Accounting Essentials, Cost Accounting and, Management Essentials, Business Strategy Essentials, Marketing Management Essentials, Digital Marketing Essentials, Sales Management Essentials, Human Resource Management Essentials, Leadership Essentials, Organizational Behavior Essentials, HR Analytics Essentials

Title: Self-Learning Management Series

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

