CloudOffix Adds A New Partnership In The African Continent
CloudOffix and Deed Consulting Signed Partnership Agreement
We believe that the best way to reach and help more SMEs and their clients is via CloudOffix.”CLAYMONT, DELAWARE, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudOffix, a global leader in All-In-One CRM and Customer Experience (CX) Management Platforms, has recently signed a partnership agreement with Deed Consulting, one of Ghana's leading digital transformation companies. Headquartered in Accra, Deed Consulting develops strategic solutions for the digital transformation required for companies to grow and increase their productivity.
— Kennedy Dogbey / CEO - Deed Consulting
CloudOffix, which offers a unique solution to the companies it serves in the digital transformation field, comprises a system where all modules are natively integrated and provides a 360-degree customer view. With the CloudOffix solution, companies can be faster, more efficient, and more competitive by bringing sales, marketing, e-commerce, project, helpdesk, invoicing, and even HR together. This way, companies do not have to use dozens of different products to obtain a perfect digital customer experience.
CloudOffix CEO Gokhan Erdogdu expressed his satisfaction with this valuable cooperation. Erdogdu; ‘CloudOffix All-In-One CX Platform provides digitalization services using cloud infrastructure with our Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, e-Commerce Cloud, Project Cloud, Helpdesk Cloud, Invoicing Cloud, and HR Cloud modules. In the selection of partners we work with during the digitalization journey of companies, competence, knowledge, industry experience, and ability to dominate the related country market are our most significant criteria.’ he stated. Gokhan Erdogdu; ‘Deed Consulting is an invaluable business partner, making major contributions to Ghana's key digital transformation processes. We are excited to be part of this important partnership.’ he added.
“We are excited to partner with CloudOffix in Ghana," said Kennedy Dogbey, CEO of Deed Consulting. “It’s clear that SMEs in Ghana are looking for new affordable solutions to attract and retain their clients. With CloudOffix, we’re putting the power in the hands of businesses and consumers to engage each other as partners seamlessly.”
About CloudOffix
CloudOffix is an All-In-One Customer Experience (CX) platform to unite all teams around customers by bringing Sales, Marketing, Project, Helpdesk, e-Commerce, Invoicing, and even HR together in a natively integrated, highly customizable, and collaborative environment. CloudOffix lets your entire team rally around a single platform for day-to-day work. One platform to learn. One place to check for notifications. There is no more constant switching between CRM, Email Marketing, Project Management, and other tools. Most importantly, there is no need to integrate all these applications. In this way, customers have a more delightful digital experience.
About Deed Consulting
Deed Consulting Limited is a professional Business and Technology Management Consulting Company that focuses on delivering holistic business solutions by aligning People, Processes, Technology, and Metrics. Deed Consulting offers high-quality advisory and marketing support services to both public and private sector entities, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
