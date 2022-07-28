Families of Critically-Ill Children Experience a Joy-Filled, Worry-Free Day of Surf, Sand, and Sun
Miracles for Kids Shares Successes From its 11th Annual Surf & Paddle Summer Camp, Offered in Collaboration with Boardriders and Waves of Impact
Every act of kindness makes an immeasurable impact on the world”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All children and families deserve to believe in miracles. On Friday, July 22nd, Miracles for Kids (MFK) concluded its 11th year of Surf & Paddle Summer Camp, giving critically-ill children and their loved ones a sunny summertime miracle: a worry-free day of surf, sand, and sun where fun is the only thing on their agenda.
— MFK Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strier
While most of the year is spent in doctor’s offices or hospital rooms, MFK’s annual Surf & Paddle events provide a precious opportunity to enjoy a day of normalcy. In partnership with Waves of Impact and sponsored by Boardriders, numerous local businesses also joined in the remarkable community building experience, bringing over 100 family members closer through joy-filled beach play days.
“Every act of kindness makes an immeasurable impact on the world,” shares MFK Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strier. “Our Surf & Paddle camps are a powerful reminder of why we do this work. It’s incredible to witness the pure joy of ear-to-ear smiles on the faces of every kid, parent, and volunteer.”
MFK families were invited to attend two surf-focused day camps and one stand-up paddle/kayak day camp throughout the month of July in Newport Beach. Each camp was offered free of charge, including a catered lunch by Bracken’s Kitchen, fresh juices from Perricone Farms, plus transportation to/from the event.
All children received complimentary sunglasses, beach towels, and fun beach essentials from the Boardriders Foundation. In addition to surf or paddle/kayak instruction from Waves of Impact volunteers, critically-ill children, their siblings and parents enjoyed:
Beach Volleyball
Boogie boarding
Sandcastle building
Giant water inflatables slides
Beach yoga with Yoga Six Newport Beach, and more!
Special thanks also to @bored.babes, @sandcastlekit, the National Charity League of North Tustin, Newport Dunes, and the Newport Aquatic Center for supporting a hugely successful event.
Learn how you can “be the miracle” for families in need. Explore internships, corporate sponsorships, community programs, giving circles, or local events at MiraclesForKids.org.
About Miracles for Kids:
Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Founded in 2002, and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for nearly 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. Based in Irvine, California, the Miracles team currently serves CHOC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and Loma Linda University Hospital. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how your efforts make a difference. Learn more and discover ways to get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.
