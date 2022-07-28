Dian Fatwa Joins Enegra Board as Non-Executive Director

Dian Fatwa, Enegra Non-Executive Director Enegra Logo

Enegra is pleased to announce the appointment of Dian Fatwa to its board of directors as a non-executive director, based in Indonesia.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enegra Group Ltd (LL15959, “Enegra”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dian Islamiati Fatwa to its board of directors as a non-executive director, based in Indonesia.

Dian brings a wealth of experience in media and other business, having spent 18 years in Australia as a professional senior executive at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). She started her career as a TV news reporter, anchor, and documentary filmmaker in Indonesia. During the pandemic, Dian established the Dapur Ibu Indonesia, a fresh and organic produce supplier linking smallholder farmers/producers to modern-trade and new markets. Dian is also active in the Indonesian political sphere, serving as the Deputy Secretary General of the National Mandate Party of Indonesia (PAN).

Dian holds a Master of Corporate Environment and Sustainability Management degree from Monash University, Australia and a Bachelor in Journalism from Bandung Islamic University, Indonesia, as well as various certifications from global leadership programs.

Enegra’s Managing Director, Matthew Averay, is enthusiastic about the appointment, “Enegra is delighted to welcome Dian Fatwa to its board of directors. Dian's extensive knowledge of media, the Indonesian market, and her local connections will be invaluable to the Enegra Group and help Enegra achieve its long-term goals. I look forward to working closely with Dian to enable local miners to compete globally, and to deliver positive results to all of our stakeholders.”

Dian is positive about what she can achieve with Enegra, “I’m extremely excited to be a part of Enegra, and working with the team to strengthen our presence in Indonesia and globally. What Enegra is doing with commodity and trade finance is truly revolutionary, and we are delivering opportunities equally for investors, miners, financiers, and consumers.”

About Enegra Group

Enegra Group Ltd (LL15959) is a company incorporated in the Labuan International Business and Financial Centre, Malaysia, which is an independent offshore financial jurisdiction regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, Malaysia.

Enegra enables commodity miners in emerging markets to compete globally, via world-class trading expertise, risk management, logistics, and governance. The success of their model makes Enegra one of the largest owners of physical commodity offtakes in the world. This offtake provides Enegra with audited net assets of over USD 33 billion.

About EGX

Enegra has tokenised 100% of the equity in Enegra Group Ltd, with equity represented by the ERC-3643 compliant EGX security token issued on the Polygon blockchain (ISIN: MYA159590209). Enegra Group Ltd shares are held by a licensed Trust Company as Nominee on behalf of EGX token-holders, and all rights and distributions are passed on to the token-holders, including distributions and voting.

Further information about Enegra and EGX can be found on Enegra’s website at www.enegragroup.com. Enquiries should be directed to support@enegragroup.com.

