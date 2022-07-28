Bryan Cooke, Skilled Art Expert, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Art Services Business - 2022”

“We're honored to include Bryan Cooke and his company into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryan Cooke, the owner of Cooke’s Crating and Fine Art Transportation, Inc., wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Art Services Business - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Bryan Cooke and his business into our BoLAA family."

Bryan Cooke has been in the art services business more than 50 years and specializes in sculpture rigging, art logistics and packing. He served nine years on the International Convention of Fine Art Transporters Board. He is also founder of ARCS, the Association of Registrars & Collections Specialists, and was a co-founder of PACCIN, the Packing and Collections Care Information Network.

With the many experiences in art services that Cooke has experienced throughout his time in business, Cooke will be releasing a new book this fall.

Art Can Kill provides a creative look into the world of art handling through the lens of an experienced expert. Cooke includes personal stories from various encounters with celebrities, contemporary art figures and frauds that mistake him for someone of less importance while delivering art. This misconception has given Cooke exposure into the personal lives of these characters and allowed him to put a creative spin on sharing these encounters.

Cooke writes, “The abruptness of the uproar distracted us, and the rigger forgot to radio the crane operator to stop letting out cable. I had turned my back on the sculpture and was looking toward Marcia when suddenly the whole thing fell over. The massive steel plate brushed my shirt sleeve on the way down. Had it come an inch or two closer, it could’ve cut off my arm or crushed me to death. It fell with the dogs still attached, suspending it at an angle about twenty-four inches off the grass, where it began violently yo-yo-ing up and down. I looked up. The crane boom was tilting dangerously over Marcia’s house and bouncing in rhythm with the steel."

Art Can Kill will be available this fall and is currently available for pre-order. In his book, Cooke shares the importance of the delicacy of art handling and the process involved when caring for precious merchandise.

Cooke’s Crating and Fine Art Transportation, Inc., is based in Los Angeles, California.