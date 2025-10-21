Author Steven Markoff Donates His Landmark Three-Volume Set of ACLU’s First 100 Years Before the USSC to 200 Law Schools

The ACLU Three-Volume Compendium features concise summaries of all 1,193 ACLU cases before the Supreme Court in its first 100 years. Published September 16, 2025.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, entrepreneur, philanthropist and civic advocate Steven C. Markoff started an initiative to donate copies of his comprehensive three-volume work, The First 100 Years of the ACLU: A Compendium of Advocacy Before the United States Supreme Court, to 200 law schools and their libraries across the United States.

The collection, published by Rare Bird and available at MarkoffBooks.com, documents the American Civil Liberties Union’s first century-long record of advocacy before the U.S. Supreme Court. Spanning 1,193 cases, the compendium offers concise summaries of every ACLU-related case during its first hundred years, providing scholars and students with an unprecedented reference to the ACLU's history at the Court.

The three-volume set highlights the ACLU’s role in working to shape key constitutional principles, including free speech, due process, equal protection, and separation of church and state.

“In today's world, there is much disinformation, and much disinformation has been said about the ACLU. My three-volume set covering the 1,193 cases of the ACLU being at the Supreme Court (overwhelmingly as an amicus), over so long a period, shows not what they say they support, but their successes and failures at our highest Court over many years," Markoff said. "Law schools and law libraries are an obvious home where future advocates and judges learn from the past to better serve justice in the future.”

Only 500 First Edition sets— handsomely bound, 8½" x 11"—were recently published with a list price of $285 (domestic shipping is included). Spanning the Union’s first century, from Gitlow v. New York (1925) to Dep’t of Commerce v. New York (2019), the volumes feature 1½-page summaries of all 1,193 ACLU cases argued before the Court.

Conceived and compiled by Steven C. Markoff—who began the project in 1980 —this compendium includes:

-- A Foreword by Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean and Jesse H. Choper Distinguished Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law;

-- A 1982 one-page draft by Ira Glasser (ACLU National Executive Director, 1978–2001) explaining the ACLU’s mission;

-- Detailed data on each Justice’s voting record in ACLU cases;

-- The ACLU’s decade-by-decade win/loss “batting average” at the Court; Context for some of the most consequential civil rights decisions in U.S. history.

The extensive research and case summaries offer fresh insight into both the priorities of the ACLU and the judicial philosophies of the Supreme Court Justices who served during these 100 years.

Originally intended to end with the year 2000, the project was extended to 2020 after Chemerinsky persuaded—“guilted,” as Markoff jokes—him to capture the upcoming decade, resulting in the most thorough historical record of the ACLU’s Supreme Court advocacy to date.

Described by early readers as “magnificent” in scope, detail, and presentation, this landmark three-volume set is an essential resource for anyone interested in the ACLU, constitutional law, the Supreme Court, or the ongoing story of American civil liberties.

About the Author

Steven C. Markoff is a native of Los Angeles, California, and a graduate of Los Angeles City College in 1964 with an Associate Arts degree. Markoff is a successful entrepreneur. He has had an interest in business since he was six and in business law since his teens.

