Cocke County Public Libraries Receive Technology Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Steve Southerland, Representative Jeremy Faison and Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the Parrottsville Community and Stokely Memorial libraries with Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grants.

The Parrottsville Community Library received a $9,619 TOP Grant and the Stokely Memorial Library received a $5,484 TOP Grant to improve the internet connection for public use at the library. The Stokely Memorial Library will also use its TOP Grant funding to purchase circulating Wi-Fi hotspots for its patrons.

“These grants will add significant value to these Cocke County libraries,” said Sen. Southerland. “The funds will help the libraries continue to offer quality services to the community with improved internet access. I am grateful our libraries are receiving this investment and appreciate the Secretary of State's Office for helping to meet a need in our community.”

“Libraries offer important access to a variety of resources that can truly transform the lives of users,” said Rep. Faison. “I congratulate the Stokely Memorial and Parrottsville Community libraries for receiving these grants to enhance their internet capabilities and appreciate the valuable services they provide to our community.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"Providing reliable internet access is one of the most important services public libraries provide for their community," said Secretary Hargett. "I appreciate Sen. Southerland and Rep. Faison making this grant that will make a difference for the residents of Cocke County possible."

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.