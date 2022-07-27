Mosheim Public Library Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Steve Southerland, Representative David Hawk and Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the Mosheim Public Library with a $6,230 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to purchase circulating hotspots and solar charging tables and to provide free digital literacy classes for the public.

"With technology constantly changing in our digital world, it is important for our citizens to have access to technology training in order to stay connected with the modern world,” said Sen. Southerland. “This grant will help do just that as well as expand internet access in the library. The digital literacy training will benefit many of our citizens and enhance the Mosheim Public Library's services.appreciate the Secretary of State's Office for investing in our community through this grant."

“The Mosheim Public Library provides valuable access to resources that can enrich and improve the lives of residents across our community,” said Rep. Hawk. “This funding will help ensure that continues by increasing digital literacy and ensuring that internet access remains easily accessible to the public. I appreciate the commitment and hard work of the library staff who help make it all possible.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"The Mosheim Public Library is working to increase digital literacy and accessibility by providing training for their patrons and by offering hot spots and a solar electronic device charging station," said Secretary Hargett. "Thank you to Sen. Southerland and Rep. Hawk for helping local libraries meet the increasing technology need of their community through this grant."

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.