Rattlesnake myths, truths and medical discussion

Rattlesnake podcast

Lander - Join Game and Fish's Nongame Supervisor Zack Walker along with Regional Information and Education Specialist Rene Schell and local doctor and NOLS Wilderness Medicine Institute Instructor Dr. Brian Gee as they discuss rattlesnake biology, safety and medical care on this recent County10 podcast.

You can find more Game and Fish podcasts by searching for the offical WGFD Get Outside podcast or the County10 podcast on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcast platforms. Subscribe through your favorite way to listen to podcasts to never miss an episode.

- WGFD -