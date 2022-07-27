Williston Barracks / Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1004747
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: VSP - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 27, 2022 / 1030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2572 VT Route 15, Cambridge
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: William Cardinal
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VICTIM: Jeffrey Plattner
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VICTIM: Keith Gadwah
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a suspicious event at 2572 VT Route 15 in the Town of Cambridge. Troopers determined William Cardinal (72) of Cambridge had pointed a pellet gun closely resembling a rifle at the victims and fired it at one of the victim’s truck. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to The Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing. Cardinal was then transported to the Northwest Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 28, 2022 / 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.