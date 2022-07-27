Williston Barracks / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A1004747

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: VSP - Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 27, 2022 / 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2572 VT Route 15, Cambridge

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief, Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: William Cardinal

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

VICTIM: Jeffrey Plattner

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

VICTIM: Keith Gadwah

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a suspicious event at 2572 VT Route 15 in the Town of Cambridge. Troopers determined William Cardinal (72) of Cambridge had pointed a pellet gun closely resembling a rifle at the victims and fired it at one of the victim’s truck. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to The Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing. Cardinal was then transported to the Northwest Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 28, 2022 / 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

