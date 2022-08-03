Chef Owner Tracy Evans Welcomes the Mainstream to Healthy Eating & Personalized Nutrition

Post Pandemic, Consumers Turn to Healthy Eating, Plant-based foods

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the positive cultural shifts caused by the pandemic has been a newfound interest in healthy eating, according to a recent study, and Chef Owner Tracy Evans of California-based Set the Table Personal Chef Services is pleased to see such widespread growth, especially regarding plant-based foods.

The study by food industry giant Archer Daniels Midland found that consumers are not only interested in healthy foods, plant-based eating, and wellness in general but also in “personalized nutrition,” a term that could have been lifted right off the business card of Chef Evans. “We’re excited as a personalized meal company that consumers are focused on eating for their health,” says Evans, who in May won the Best of Los Angeles Personal Chef Service Award 2022. “It has always been our mission to provide fresh, whole foods to our clients. It’s important to remember that our health is individual yet must include whole plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds etc., keeping the processed food to a minimum.”

Not coincidentally, Evan’s personal-chef business model is built on in-home dining, meal delivery, personalized menus, and other innovative services now finding their way into the mainstream. “Consumers are more and more educated,” says an ADM spokesperson. “And I think innovation is going to be extremely reinvigorated. There’s so much opportunity to connect with consumers in news ways.”

Likewise, plant-based foods are poised to move from curiosity to mainstay among US consumers, twenty percent of whom “bought their first plant-based protein products during the pandemic,” the study states. “And almost all of them — 92% — say they will continue buying these products.”

With savvy consumers more concerned about healthy living, “We believe the wise consumer will spend their money on making sure they know exactly what their bodies need with nutritionists, dietitians and testing, and then supplement and nourish accordingly,” said Evans.

BIO: Tracy's passion and interest in food started at the early age of eleven. Growing up, her family owned a well-known grocery business in Palo Alto, California, for sixty-five years. Using the freshest ingredients, her mother and grandmother taught her everything they knew about cooking and baking. It was then she found her zest for preparing delicious, natural meals, and her excitement with food started to flourish. In 2014, Tracy founded Set the Table Personal Chef Services to share her passion for food with others. Recently, Tracy was selected by Access Hollywood as its Food Stylist. When Tracy isn’t in the kitchen, you will find her exploring the outdoors, hiking, or tending to her garden. She enjoys Pilates and Gyrotonic Bodywork and is always ready for her next deep tissue massage. Currently, she’s learning how to play the guitar and loves animals, so she enjoys visiting with all her client’s furry friends.

