Maryland Permanently Preserves Seven Working Farms

824 Acres of Farmland Protected Forever

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 27, 2022) – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved seven new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on July 27. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 824 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $4 million.

“This voluntary MALPF program ensures that these farms are preserved for agricultural use,” said Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “We are thankful for all the farmers that participate in the program, including these seven farm families. Maryland farmers are essential to the region’s supply of food, fuel and fiber.”

View a list of the MALPF easements broken down by county on MDA’s  website. These newly-approved easements will help the state meet its Chesapeake Bay goal of conserving and preserving over 1 million acres of productive agricultural land by 2030. 

MALPF was established in 1977 as part of MDA. MALPF purchases agricultural preservation easements from farmers that forever protects prime farmland and woodland. For more information, please contact MALPF’s Executive Director Michelle Cable at (410) 841-5860 or michelle.cable@maryland.gov.

The Maryland Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, and Comptroller Peter Franchot​. 

###

