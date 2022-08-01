Chalonne Luxury Apple Watch bands now available at Lucette Collection

Orleans in fuchsia Apple Watch band by Chalonne Chalonne Lucette Collection

BEL-AIR, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chalonne, the leading maker of luxury and bespoke Apple Watch® bands, has announced that they have agreed to a partnership with the Lucette Collection, of Palm Beach County, Florida, in which a curated selection of Chalonne’s bands will be available on the Lucette Collection’s e-commerce shop.

When Stephanie Goldman, the founder of Lucette Collection, met Carlye Morgan, Chalonne's founder, through a women’s networking group, she immediately felt that Chalonne would be a great fit for Lucette. Stephanie recognized the luxury craftsmanship and fine jewelry details of the line and knew the watch bands would resonate with the Lucette customer, who is on the go, but wants to stand out from the crowd. The versatility of being able to swap out watch bands to suit the occasion is perfect for the smart watch user who doesn't want to give up style nor their active lifestyle. Chalonne luxury Apple Watch bands are hand-crafted in France and perfectly complement Lucette's collection of artisan crafted accessories.

Further, Carlye's belief in giving back through Chalonne's partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is aligned with Lucette's commitment to give back with each purchase through its partnership with Shopping Gives. Lucette is excited to offer a beautiful selection of Chalonne luxury Apple Watch bands to its customers.

About CHALONNE

Chalonne’s luxury women’s watch bands bring elegant, expressive style and timeless design to any Apple Watch. Crafted with care in France, these brilliant bands incorporate the finest leathers, unique gemstones, and 14k solid gold into their stunning designs. Founded in 2019 by LA native Carlye Morgan, the brand is a marriage of her love for bold, confident, enduring everyday style and her appreciation for the technology of today. Chalonne’s unique pieces adorn the wrists of women who appreciate accessories with uncompromising quality and chic design to complement their personal style.

About LUCETTE

Founded in 2020, Lucette Collection is an online boutique founded by Stephanie Goldman and based in Palm Beach County, Florida. Lucette offers a curated edit of luxury resort wear that includes jewelry, accessories, and home decor. Every item is hand selected, with a focus on small makers, women- and minority-owned brands, as well as fair trade goods. Lucette makes it easy to find warm weather clothes and accessories year round, whether it be for travel, casual lifestyles, or working from home. For each purchase on Lucette Collection’s website, the company makes a charitable donation, at no cost to the customer.

