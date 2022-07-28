Radicle Growth announces The Radicle Farm, a global farm-access platform to accelerate Agtech start-ups
Radicle Growth announces The Radicle Farm, a global farm-access platform to accelerate the development of early-stage agtech companiesSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radicle Growth, a company-building platform investing in early-stage agriculture and food technology companies, announces the launch of The Radicle Farm, a global farm-access platform to accelerate the development of early-stage companies developing new on-farm technologies. The Radicle Farm is a cohort-style program that identifies start-ups who need access to trial design, agronomic support and farms in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Radicle works with entrepreneurs and farmers to assure the data generated from the trials meets the standards of farmers, institutional investors and large corporations.
By partnering with farms across two growing seasons, The Radicle Farm doubles the speed at which new ag technologies and business models can be demonstrated to secure additional funding and customers. By bringing these potentially transformational technologies to market more quickly and efficiently, The Radicle Farm helps to address some of the most pressing needs of the food system, such as food security, sustainability, supply chain transparency and resilience, and adaptation to climate change.
Radicle has signed farming partners throughout the Northern and Southern Hemispheres to support a variety of new on-farm technologies. Radicle Farm Partners have domain expertise and operations in soy, corn, cereal grains, leafy green, vegetables, almonds, pistachios, grapes, avocadoes, sugarcane, and other significant crops that make up more than 75% of the world's calories. In addition, The Radicle Farm will trial technologies that are crop agnostic, such as digital tools, soil health, new business models, and other emerging technologies.
“Designing the right trial and providing access to farmland in two hemispheres is essential to accelerating the speed at which we bring new technologies to market”, said Kirk Haney, Managing Partner at Radicle Growth. “We’ve identified this gap and we are leveraging our domain expertise and relationships around the world to help entrepreneurs prove their technology which will help them secure the necessary capital and customers they need to grow their business.”
“Without sufficient Agronomic knowledge or resources, start-ups with potentially transformational technology can risk losing precious time and capital essential to proving their efficacy”, says Neal Gutterson, Partner and CTO at Radicle Growth. “Simultaneously, field trialing influenced by corporate needs can miss the mark on reducing risk for investors. With a well-designed on-farm trial, access to innovative tech, and de-risked investment opportunities, The Radicle Farm will address the needs of all stakeholders.”
Radicle will conduct due diligence on each applicant, design the field trial and connect them to partner farms in both hemispheres in exchange for equity in the start-up. Successful trial outcomes will position each company to receive an investment by Radicle Growth.
The first cohort of The Radicle Farm will be launched in the Fall of 2022.
Entrepreneurs interested in early access to the Radicle Farm can register here: Entrepreneurs Form
Farming partners can register here: Farm Partners Form
About Radicle Growth:
Radicle Growth selects innovative, early-stage companies for investment, ensuring that disruptive AgTech & Food Tech companies reach their full potential. In addition to providing seed-stage capital, Radicle Growth provides a fertile environment for visionaries in the ag and food space to flourish. Their proprietary platform is one of a kind in the ag and food industry, filling a huge void in the market by identifying the most innovative technologies and accelerating them with a range of value-creation initiatives. To connect and learn more about Radicle Growth follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
Damaris Mozo
Radicle Growth
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other