GLOBAL DATA SYSTEMS COMPLETES MSP VERIFY CERTIFICATION WITH SOC 2 TYPE 2 AUDIT
Very few MSP organizations achieve this level of excellence and we are proud to be recognized as one of the few who have.””LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Data Systems, a leading full-service managed service provider, today announced that it has successfully completed the MSPAlliance’s MSP Verify Program (MSPCV) certification and SOC 2 Type 2. The MSPCV is based on the 10 control objectives of the Unified Certification Standard for Cloud & MSPs (UCS) and is the oldest certification program for cloud computing and managed services providers. Global Data Systems’ SOC 2 Type 2 audit was based on the UCS as well as the Trust Services Criteria for Security and the Additional Criteria for Availability and Confidentiality (TSP section 100A – 2017).
The MSPCV was the first of its kind created specifically for the managed services and cloud industry. Every certification comes with a written report with the entire process documented, validated and signed by a 3rd party accounting firm. The MSPCV has been reviewed by governmental agencies and regulatory bodies across the globe and is used and accepted in 5 continents around the world.
"The MSPCV certification is a rigorous certification process that benchmarks and verifies the quality of the company providing cloud and/or managed services,” said Charles Weaver, MSPAlliance CEO. "We are very proud to have Global Data Systems as a member of this elite community of cloud and MSPs.”
MSP Verify Program
The UCS consists of 10 control objectives and underlying controls that constitute crucial building blocks of a successful managed services (and cloud computing) practice. Once the provider’s organization has completed all MSPCV documentation on all applicable control objectives (with the assistance of MSPAlliance's readiness assessments, gap analysis, helpful templates and consulting) the results are then examined by an independent third-party accounting firm for verification and signing of a public facing report.
Customers who select a company that is part of the MSPCV can also rest assured that their IT solution provider has met and exceeded the following standards dealing with:
● Objective 1: Governance,
● Objective 2: Policies and Procedures,
● Objective 3: Confidentiality and Privacy,
● Objective 4: Change Management,
● Objective 5: Service Operations Management,
● Objective 6: Information Security,
● Objective 7: Data Management,
● Objective 8: Physical Security,
● Objective 9: Billing and Reporting, and
● Objective 10: Corporate Health.
The MSPCV certification report is signed by a third-party accounting firm.
“The SOC 2 Type 2 Audit is a very extensive evaluation of an organization’s commitment to quality and high standards,” said Global Data Systems Chief Operations Officer, Bob Miller. “We dedicate many hours to the process of being audited and have embedded automation and best practices into our operations to ensure that we continue to meet ever evolving standards required. Our operations teams take great pride in successful completion of our audits annually and receiving our certifications. Customers can feel confident in our products and services as we are held against such an exacting standard of quality and high operational maturity. Very few MSP organizations achieve this level of excellence and we are proud to be recognized as one of the few who have.”
You can learn more about Global Data Systems SOC 2 Type 2 and MSP Cloud Verify certifications at https://www.getgds.com/who-we-are/soc-2-certification
ABOUT GLOBAL DATA SYSTEMS
Established in 1987, Global Data Systems, Inc. (GDS) is a leading full-service managed service provider of Security, Connectivity, Managed IT, Voice & Collaboration and Cloud services. We help organizations boost their bottom line and streamline operations through strategic application of world-class IT solutions. It is our passion for making IT simple that empowers our clients to reach their highest potential. With GDS as a partner, you can quit worrying about IT and focus on what matters most…your business. GDS is headquartered in Lafayette, LA with additional offices and sales and technical personnel in Baton Rouge, Lockport, and Houston, Texas.
Follow Global Data Systems: LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook
ABOUT MSPALLIANCE
MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs. Today, MSPAlliance has more than 30,000 cloud computing and managed service provider corporate members across the globe and works in a collaborative effort to assist its members, along with foreign and domestic governments, on creating standards, setting policies and establishing best practices. For more information, visit www.mspalliance.com
Jamie Blue Guidry
Global Data Systems
+1 985-242-5104
marketing@getgds.com
