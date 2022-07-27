Stocks stage small bounce over bullish sentiment

VIETNAM, July 27 -

HÀ NỘI — The stock market chalked up gains on Wednesday as bullish sentiment lifted indices.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index started off the afternoon with fluctuations around the baseline. At around 2:15pm, it rose steeply, creating a bullish flag pattern.

The index ended higher at 1,191.04 points, up 5.97 points (0.5 per cent) against the previous session.

The market's breadth stood positive with advancers outnumbering decliners by 190 to 136. Eight stocks hit ceiling prices whereas only one sat at the other end.

The market's liquidity was low with 388 million shares traded on the southern bourse, equivalent to roughly VNĐ8 trillion (US$342 million).

The VN30-Index echoed the market pattern but with much smaller gains. It gained just 0.94 points (0.08 per cent) to stay at 1,219.43 points. In the basket, 17 stocks climbed, six stayed flat and seven slid.

Vietcombank was leading the market rally with an increase of 1.49 per cent. Other stocks lifting indices included VietinBank (CTG), Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH), Viglacera (VGC), and Vingroup (VIC).

Insurance was the main catalyst for the market pickup with a sector-wide gain of 4.81 per cent. In the sector, Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH) was up 5.15 per cent, followed by PVI Holdings (PVI) with 8.05 per cent and Post-Telecommunication Insurance (PTI) with 4.91 per cent.

Seafood was the next sector contributing to the indices' hikes as it gained 1.89 per cent on Wednesday. Notably, Vĩnh Hoàn Corp. (VHC) expanded by 2.54 per cent in market-cap and Nam Việt Corp. (ANV) followed suit with an increase of 1.83 per cent.

In the realty sector, the trio stocks of the Vin family - Vingroup (VIC), Vincom (VRE) and Vinhomes (VHM) - saw mixed performances. The first gained 0.61 per cent, the second gained 0.96 per cent whereas the last lost 0.17 per cent.

Banking stocks did well Wednesday with a sector-wide gain of 0.60 per cent. Big gainers included Vietcombank (VCB), VietinBank (CTG) and ACB (ACB). Meanwhile, BIDV (BID), Techcombank (TCB) and VPBank (VPB) remained unchanged in prices.

The HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) gained 1.64 points (0.58 per cent) to reach 284.52 points.

Foreign investors poured money into the market by net-purchasing a total of around VNĐ620 billion worth of shares on the two exchanges. Of which, they net bought VNĐ619 billion on HoSE and VNĐ812 million on HNX. — VNS