T. Rex Discovery Centre Unveils New Tylosaur Exhibit

CANADA, July 27 - Released on July 27, 2022

The finishing touches are being put on the new Tylosaur exhibit at the T. rex Discovery Centre (TRDC), including a new display panel.

Located in Eastend, the T.rex Discovery Centre offers fantastic palaeontological exhibits, programs and events. In addition to the new Tylosaur exhibit, guests can get a closeup look at the world's largest T.rex, Scotty in the CN Scotty Gallery, in addition to checking out the Paleo Lab Experience and some of the other latest discoveries by Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) palaeontologists.

Tylosaurs are a species of mosasaur - a large, predatory marine reptile closely related to modern monitor lizards and snakes. They lived 72 million years ago during the late Cretaceous period in a large inland sea that covered most of Saskatchewan at that time. The specimen at the TRDC is roughly 10 metres in length and was discovered in the hills around Lake Diefenbaker near Sask Landing Provincial Park.

An interesting fact about this specimen is that it was found with skeletal remains of another smaller mosasaur in its stomach.

"The T.rex Discovery Centre is an amazing attraction and I encourage Saskatchewan residents to take the opportunity to check out Scotty and the rest of the Discovery Centre's offerings," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "This new Tylosaur display is just another example of the excellent work being done by our staff at the Discovery Centre and the RSM. There are fun-filled activities and programs for guests of all ages."

Tylosaur Exhibit

A popular attraction is the Paleo Lab Experience, an interactive area for visitors to engage with TRDC staff and learn about the research that is occurring at the Centre. Depending on what is happening in the lab, visitors may assist in uncovering the secrets of a field jacket or look for microfossils.

Along with the Paleo Lab Experience, the TRDC and the Town of Eastend have fun and engaging activities for the entire family. Explore the beautiful landscape of the Cypress Hills on the hiking trails situated around the Discovery Centre or uncover a new fossil in the Fossil Dig Sand Pit.

The TRDC has a number of activities in store this summer including:

  • Great Horned Owl Presentation : August 13, 2022 - learn how the human-tolerant species is thriving in an altered grassland environment.
  •  Celebrate Scotty's Unearthed Day : August 16, 2022 - guests can celebrate Scotty's 31st unearthed day with cupcakes.
  • Check out Storytime with Scotty's Friends : Saturdays 2:30 to 3:00 p.m. (Great for kids three to eight years old) 
  • Theme Week : Join TRDC Interpreters at their theme week table as they show-and-tell various fossils and discuss prehistoric animals.

The T.rex Discovery Centre, located at #1 T-rex Drive in Eastend, SK, is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. until Labour Day. The Centre is an hour-and-a-half drive from Swift Current and an hour drive from Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park. Visit www.royalsaskmuseum.ca/trex. Admission is by donation.

