Broadway Curve Improvement Project marks successful first year

PHOENIX - July 2022 marks the first full year of active construction of the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, and phase one of the project is now complete.

It was July 27, 2021, when crews began removing the rubberized asphalt from I-10 and setting up the work zones; since then, significant progress has been made, most notably in the Broadway Curve itself between Baseline Road and 40th Street.

Among the accomplishments to date:

Multiple utility relocations have been coordinated, including moving the 75-foot-tall “North Pole” on the north side of I-10 near 46th Street in April.

Construction of new bridges at 48th Street and Broadway Road is underway; girders have been set over I-10 for these bridges and now work to build the decks (the part you will drive over) has started. Speaking of girders: At 180 feet and about a half-inch long, the 17 Broadway Road bridge girders over westbound I-10 are now the longest precast bridge girders in Arizona.

Girders for the new State Route 143 and local 48th Street bridges have also been set over the Tempe Drain. The bridge over the Tempe Drain on local 48th Street was the project’s first bridge completed, and is now open to traffic. Crews have also begun preparing the site for the new bridges and ramps between US 60 and I-10, as well as the new SR 143 and I-10 ramps.

Crews are building block sound walls along both sides of I-10 between Elliot and Guadalupe roads and installing the substructures for two new multiuse bridges over I-10 at Alameda Drive (by Tempe Diablo Stadium) and the Western Canal (by US 60).

Phase two of the project is now underway and is scheduled to continue through late 2023. During Phase two, crews will reconfigure ramps; begin construction of the Collector-Distributor (CD) roads on east and westbound I-10 between Baseline Road and 40th Street; continue widening and improving the Guadalupe Road bridge; and continue making roadway improvements.

Also in phase two, work to widen eastbound I-10 south of Baseline Road is scheduled for completion and that section of roadway is set to open to drivers before the end of 2022.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.